LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The euro senior financials market has experienced its worst start since 2008, as the bail-in of five Novo Banco senior bonds over the Christmas break and volatility take their toll on confidence.

The first few weeks of the year are traditionally a busy time for financial institutions as they make the most of the liquidity in the market to get as much funding under their belts before they go into blackout.

Banks raised over 16.5bn-equivalent across euros, sterling and US dollars in the first week of 2015 and almost 18bn-equivalent in 2014, according to IFR data.

However, the single currency has yet to see a single public bond, the first time since 2008 no senior euro transactions have priced in the first business week of the year.

"We weren't very keen on senior debt last year given the regulatory noise and the fact that it can be used to provide bail-in capital and, as an investor, you are not really rewarded for that risk," said Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz, investment manager, fixed income, at Kames Capital.

"What happened with Novo Banco ought to remind investors that regulators will do what suits them in times of distress."

The Bank of Portugal transferred almost 2bn of Novo Banco senior debt to bad bank Banco Espirito Santo, thereby imposing huge losses on investors, shocking those who thought their holdings were safe.

Investors have not only seen losses on these bonds but also on weaker credits in their portfolios. A 200m Tier 2 for small Italian lender Veneto Banca issued at the end of November was quoted at a 91.71 cash price on Thursday, having lost almost six points from its 97.628 reoffer price.

"Novo Banco has blown a massive hole in investors' portfolios and many will be looking at their investment plans and retreating into core national champions where there is no question on solvency and liquidity," said a head of FIG syndicate.

HAMPERED CONFIDENCE

But Novo Banco is not the only culprit and volatility has also taken its toll. No order book was disclosed for the only senior trade of the year to come to market so far - a £250m five-year for Westpac New Zealand - and market participants speculated that it was not fully sold.

Santander UK Holdings Plc, which mandated a 10-year sterling debut holding company deal, had to step back on Thursday after markets opened in the red - a decision that was roundly applauded.

Chinese stocks fell heavily overnight. The Shanghai Comp gap-opened down 2% and then almost immediately fell to the 7% cut-off limit, triggering circuit-breakers and ending trading after less than half an hour, the shortest session in the history of the index.

Synthetic credit opened wider, with the Main up 2.5bp at 84.25bp, the Crossover 11bp higher at 349bp and the Senior Financials up 2.25bp at 81bp.

"This is not the start that people wanted to see and the general market tone is tricky," said a senior syndicate banker. "Senior will be the most difficult asset class this year, versus subordinated, where at least you know where you are in the creditors' ranking order," said the syndicate official. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)