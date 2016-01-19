LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - A US$750m Additional Tier 1 from DNB Bank has plummeted as investor concern mounts around the impact of low oil prices on the bank and its overall capital position.

DNB has traditionally been regarded as one of the world's strongest banks and would usually be the place where investors park their money for safety.

However, while other AT1 bonds have also struggled in the current market, the magnitude of DNB's underperformance stands out from its Nordic peer group.

Its 5.75% dollar perp non-call five has dropped more than four points in January alone to hit 91.45, its lowest level since pricing last March.

Bonds from the likes of Svenska and Danske have fallen just two points from earlier this month, and the lowest oil price since 2003 has been blamed as playing a key part in the bond's underperformance.

"DNB's share price and some of its more subordinated assets such as AT1 have clearly underperformed the other Nordics," said Tommy Paxeus, head of Nordic FIG DCM-FSG at Deutsche Bank.

"You could take the view this is due to oil headlines - whether true or not, people tend to look at Norway and oil in tandem. If you extend that to DNB as the national champion, then some investors become a little bit nervous around investing."

Norway's financial regulator said this month that the oil price falls will probably lead to rising lending losses at Norwegian banks.

CAPITAL QUESTION MARKS

But oil is not the only culprit. There are questions around DNB's capital levels after it reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.4% at the end of Q3, just below its year-end target of 13.5%. It has some way to go this year, with a year-end 2016 target of 15%.

"They were not quite yet where they need to be for year-end, which might make some investors nervous," said Pauline Lambert, an executive director in financial institutions at Scope Ratings.

That CET1 ratio can look slim compared to some of its peers, a FIG DCM banker added.

Confusion around the ability of banks to make coupon payments on AT1s may also have played a part. "It looks like there's fear in the market and it's almost trading as if DNB could skip a coupon," the FIG DCM banker added.

DNB's Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) cushion stands at just 1.37% versus for example Danske's 9.22%, according to CreditSights analysts.

While the European Banking Authority in December clarified how much capital Europe's lenders must hold to make discretionary distributions, some uncertainty still remains.

"There is also a lot of confusion around coupon payments and the reading of the EBA opinion by the ECB. The Nordic regulators continue to favour a pragmatic approach and won't have automatic or arbitrary rules when it comes to coupon payments which should favour these AT1s," said Gildas Surry, a senior analyst at Axiom Alternative Investments.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY?

However, bankers said there was no reason why it should be trading so far back from Svenska Handelsbanken, which has a dollar perp non-call six bond bid at 95.5 for a yield of 6.424%.

"My personal view is there is value in DNB at this level versus the others, but you could make arguments both ways," said Deutsche's Paxeus.

"If you're a mark-to-market investor, there is certainly more volatility in that bond versus their comparable Nordic AT1s, and thus some may choose to sit it out. However, if you buy to hold you can pick up DNB's AT1 at around 8% on a yield to call basis, which is quite attractive for an investment-grade asset." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)