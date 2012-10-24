Oct 24 (IFR) - Bolivia's first international bond in almost
a century surprised the market this week after being around nine
times oversubscribed - and printing with a sub 5% yield.
The US$500m 10-year issue was said to have attracted a
whopping US$4.5bn in orders, even though the country has a long
history of expropriating private assets.
"Yes, you respect the technicals, but at the same time it is
clear that the yield on offer doesn't compensate for political
risks," said Siobhan Morden, head of LatAm strategy at
Jefferies.
"Willingness to pay is in question when you look at
nationalization policies similar to President Hugo Chavez (in
Venezuela)."
But technicals and the rarity of the name carried the day
for Bolivia, which took advantage of a market starving for yield
and keen on diversification in the tight sovereign space.
Testing the waters with initial price thoughts of 5% area
after building a US$1.5bn book last week, the borrower was able
to squeeze to 4.875% (plus/minus 12.5bp). The issue stopped
short of 4.75% as some investors drew a line in the sand.
"I dropped out on principle," said one, who acknowledged he
would have bought at 5%.
By printing at par to yield 4.87%, Bolivia outshined many of
today's investment-grade sovereigns during their time as BB
credits. When Mexico was rated Ba2/BB in 1999, for instance, it
printed a six-year bond with a 9.76% yield. In 2006, Colombia,
then rated Ba2/BB, printed a 10-year with a 7.45% yield, while
later that year Brazil, carrying the same rating, priced its own
10-year at 6.3%.
"I realize Bolivia has current account and fiscal surpluses,
but it seems that the market is just chasing anything they can
get their hands on," said Carl Ross, managing director of
investments at Oppenheimer.
"The yield doesn't make a lot of sense."
But some bankers said that, in the current environment of
razor-thin yields, Bolivia's pricing has its own logic.
"This is EMBI eligible, and Peru, Brazil, Mexico and Chile
are trading at sub 2.5%," a rival syndicate manager said. "If
you are a money manager, it ticks the box in the BB space."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were leads
for the senior unsecured fixed rate notes, which were sold under
the 144A/RegS format and are expected to be rated Ba3/BB-.
In a market with little sovereign supply, Bolivia provides
rarity value as well as a substantial pick up to Mexico and
Brazil, which have 2022s and 2023s trading at around 2.30% and
2.57%, respectively. It also provides a 45bp pick up to
Guatemala (Ba1/BB), whose recently issued 2022s are at around
4.20%.
"It is definitely a tight print," said another banker. "But
at the end of the day, people don't know where to put their
money."
