CARACAS May 4 The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) issued a $1.25 billion bond on Wednesday, its largest this year, destined to finance regional projects.

Caracas-based CAF is a major regional lender for infrastructure projects, public and private development, technical cooperation and other specialized services.

The bank is made up of 17 Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as Spain, Portugal and 14 private banks.

