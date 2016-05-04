BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
CARACAS May 4 The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) issued a $1.25 billion bond on Wednesday, its largest this year, destined to finance regional projects.
Caracas-based CAF is a major regional lender for infrastructure projects, public and private development, technical cooperation and other specialized services.
The bank is made up of 17 Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as Spain, Portugal and 14 private banks.
The three-year bond has a 2 percent interest rate. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Diane Craft)
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing