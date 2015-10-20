LONDON Oct 20 Catastrophe bond issuance fell in
the third quarter as investors instead sought out less liquid
products such as collateralised reinsurance, a report on Tuesday
showed.
Third-quarter issuance was $650 million, taking year to date
issuance of the bonds used to insure against earthquakes and
other natural disasters to $4.8 billion, down a fifth on a year
earlier, the report by Willis Capital Markets & Advisory said.
"The insurance-linked securities market is at an inflection
point," said Bill Dubinsky, head of insurance linked securities
at WCMA, part of global risk advisor, insurance and reinsurance
broker Willis Group.
"Despite the continued downward pressure on reinsurance
rates, investor appetite remains strong and we've seen net new
capital come into the re/insurance arena during 2015," he added.
The third-quarter non-life issuance came from three deals,
the report said: Ursa Re, a $250 million bond pegged to
California earthquake risk; Bosphorus Re, tied to Turkish
earthquake risk; and Acorn Re, linked to U.S. quake risk.
