* Rise in bond issuance with guarantee causes concerns
* Reliability of the structure is still untested in China
* Rapid growth may prompt regulators to curb practice
By Neha d'Silva
HONG KONG, Oct 25 (IFR) - Institutional investors are
beginning to question the use of credit enhancements on Chinese
bond offerings, raising doubts for the future of an increasingly
popular funding tool.
After an enthusiastic response to earlier deals carrying
standby letters of credit, the reaction to this week's US$900m
offering from unrated Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities was
far less sanguine.
A standby letter of credit from Bank of China's Singapore
branch helped Haitong draw orders of US$4.5bn from 280 investors
for the five-year bond. It fixed the coupon at 275bp over US
Treasuries, a level probably hundreds of basis points below
where it would fund on its own.
Yet, the issuer had to pay a heftier premium over pure Bank
of China risk than on previous deals that used the same
structure. Citic Securities' 2018 notes, also backed with a
standby letter of credit from Bank of China, were quoted at
230bp over Treasuries. They were issued at 185bp over Treasuries
in April.
Investors do not necessarily doubt Bank of China would
honour the letter of credit if Haitong were to default. However,
given the lack of a track record for restructurings with such
guarantees and the fact that foreigners have no recourse to
onshore assets according to Chinese law, they have started to
demand a higher premium for bonds that come with standby letters
of credit.
"While the instrument itself is not new, we have not seen
the structure tested in the bond markets," said Sabita Prakash,
head of Asian fixed income at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
The pace of issuance is also causing some concern. Some
Chinese bankers have expressed fears that the widespread use of
the format may prompt local authorities to clamp down on it to
prevent risks from building up in the banking system.
Prakash shared that view. "If there was a runaway expansion
in SBLC-backed deals, we should be worried. Therefore, we need
to monitor the levels," Prakash said.
PROFITABLE TRADE
Offering a borrower a SBLC can be good business for the bank
doing so. In China, the fee for the guarantee can run up to
300bp.
Technically, the bank still needs to set aside a capital
buffer for the amount it is insuring, since Basel rules consider
these agreements to be contingent liabilities and require full
provisioning for them, as if they were loans.
However, the bank does not need to disburse any funds unless
the company defaults on the obligation.
For the companies, the credit enhancement can mean
significant savings in funding costs, even after the guarantee
fee.
Haitong, for instance, would have had to pay a far higher
coupon on its dollar bond if it had depended on its own
creditworthiness - and it would not have raised such a large
amount.
The structure has gained popularity in China in the past
year since China Cosco, a government-owned company in the
troubled shipping sector, raised US$1bn of 10-year debt in late
November 2012 at a yield of only 4.152%.
That deal proved that investors were willing to invest large
amounts of money at low yields in companies that they would
otherwise shun, simply because of the guarantee.
It also proved to Chinese banks that they could help some of
their key cash-strapped clients to refinance debt without having
to lend directly to them.
Four other transactions followed, including one for
ZhengTong Auto, a premium car dealer in China, which, unlike the
other issuers, had no direct relation to the state.
The quickening pace of such deals and the increasingly risky
profiles of the borrowers, though, has some bankers worried that
Chinese authorities could crack down on the practice.
"I think ZhengTong was an odd case, bankers are
getting more careful in granting SBLCs," said a banker from a
Chinese institution.
(Reporting By Neha d'Silva; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)