By Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 17 Having traded for years almost
oblivious to the notion of risk, China's bond market, Asia's
biggest outside Japan, has begun exhibiting characteristics of a
genuine credit culture, with onshore investors demanding higher
premiums for weak borrowers.
In the past, investors had operated under the belief that
the state would always step in to prevent a default.
But a recent default of a credit product, and growing
worries over the proliferation of a shadow banking system
extending off balance sheet loans, has made them question old
assumptions.
Hence, lenders have begun differentiating on the basis of
industry fundamentals, the degree of state support and balance
sheet size, making the credit curves steeper as the gap between
the strong and weak names widens.
"There is no dearth of potential defaulters. But, when there
is confidence of a bailout there is no fire sale even in the
stressed names, because of confidence that principal will be
repaid despite missed coupons," said Becky Liu, Standard
Chartered strategist based in Hong Kong.
"The situation is starting to change."
In January, AAA-rated Beijing State Owned Asset sold bonds
carrying a coupon of 6.48 percent, 242 basis
points more than a coupon paid by AA-rated Ningxia Baota
Petrochemical.
Similar bonds sold in December showed a narrower gap between
top-tier and second-tier issuers.
Shaanxi Coal, rated AAA, sold 2018 bonds at a
coupon of 6.48 percent, but AA-rated Anhui Foreign Economic
Construction had to pay just an extra 132 bps for its 5-year
bonds.
But while the trends are positive, the situation really is
only starting to change, as analysts say most investors still
nurture belief that Beijing will step in rather than allow a
default that could drain confidence from the market.
DIFFERENT YARDSTICKS
Unlike in mature markets, where a AA rating is considered
strong, investors deem anything below AAA in China to be weak.
The spread between high- and low-risk borrowers
, according to Thomson Reuters benchmark curves, has
widened to a 21-month high of 105 basis points now, from around
70 bps in mid-2013, when China's money markets suffered a short
lived liquidity squeeze that sent tremors well beyond its
borders.
Yet, China's AA-rated bonds currently yield 10-15 percent
more than the top-rated borrowers, which is still less than half
the spread between top-tier and speculative grade bonds in
Western countries.
Since mid-January, the gap has widened by 20 basis points
after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's
largest bank by assets, said it would not finance a repayment to
investors in a troubled off-balance-sheet investment product
that it helped to market.
In the end an unnamed investor stepped in with a bailout,
though local media had previously reported that the local
government, ICBC, and the trust firm would share the costs of a
bailout.
Worries intensified as 3 billion yuan ($496.20 million)
high-yield investment product, backed by a loan to a debt-ridden
coal company, failed to repay investors when it matured on Jan.
31.
This month a high yielding investment product sold via China
Construction Bank, the country's second biggest lender, failed
to repay when it matured on Feb. 7.
Negotiations are ongoing over the return of funds to
investors in the product created by Jilin Province Trust Co Ltd
and backed by a loan to a coal company, Shanxi Liansheng Energy
Co Ltd.
These upsets come on the heels of a report by China's state
auditor that showed an alarming build-up in local government
debt, and have kept investors on the edge about debt servicing
in the world's second largest economy, as it grapples with
excess capacities in certain sectors.
There are now fears that some debt obligations may not be
met since the money was used for building non-lucrative
infrastructure.
Authorities have tried to calm these anxieties with
assurances the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
will pay close attention to local government debt issues
providing them with investment guidance.
Bond investors are also playing their part.
"Local investors are doing more due diligence and analyzing
the degree of state support, as well as other credit specific
factors in their analysis of credits," said Desmond Fu, rates
strategist with Western Asset.
Still, there is unfinished business as the premiums demanded
by onshore investors lag those that exist in offshore markets.
The spreads between the 5-year bonds from China Vanke
, the country's biggest property developer, and
those from a smaller builder Gemdale, is only 100
basis points in the onshore market, which is half the difference
prevailing in the dollar bond market.
Gemdale's offshore bond due in 2017 trades at
a yield of 6.78 percent compared with 4.78 percent for the
slightly longer dated Vanke 2018.
The distinction is because of the difference in access to
bank finance as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) tries to rein
the shadow banking sector, potentially choking off small
builders from funding.
"The PBOC is watching bank lending carefully, and that's the
environment where the credit spreads should widen as the market
tries to figure out who has back up credit if they need it,"
said Cliff Tan, East Asian Head of Global Markets Research at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
He said that this credit differentiation between competitors
on the basis of size was evident in many sectors.
"It is starting to behave like a credit market. The degree
to which credit risk is priced in China waxes and wanes over
time - we hope for China's sake the trend is increasing."
(Editing by Emily Kaiser and Simon Cameron-Moore)