* EDF, Shell, Nestle debt offered at sub-zero rates
* Central-bank easing pulling down borrowing costs
* Firms likely to issue negative-yld debt - investor
By Lionel Laurent and John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 17 Bonds issued by European blue
chips such as EDF, Nestle and Royal Dutch
Shell have slipped into negative-yield territory as
investors seek refuge from sub-zero central bank rates.
While this for now is only indicated by secondary market
prices, some investors believe it is only a matter of time
before companies actually issue bonds at negative rates.
"I think we are bound to get to negative (transaction)
yields eventually on these companies," said Yannick Naud, an
independent London-based fund manager.
"Investors are having to choose between a bank deposit rate
that is negative and a company rate that is slightly less
negative. The company may be the better credit risk,
particularly if it is AAA-rated."
The European Central Bank's monetary easing measures -
including a deposit rate at -0.2 percent and a pledge to buy 1
trillion euros of bonds - have turned bond markets on their
head, with investors seemingly willing to pay for the privilege
of lending to the most trusted borrowers.
A Reuters analysis of top-rated euro-denominated corporate
debt showed bonds maturing in the next couple of years from
France's EDF, Switzerland's Nestle, German railway
firm Deutsche Bahn, energy major Shell and drugmakers
Sanofi and Novartis were all trading with an 'offer' yield of
below zero.
The 'offer' indicates the level at which holders are
prepared to sell their security. The 'bid', an indication of
what investors are willing to pay for the bond, remains in
positive territory for these companies.
In Swiss markets, where the central bank has cut the deposit
rate to -0.75 percent, issuers such as Japanese carmaker Toyota
and French oil firm Total have bonds with both bid and offer
yields below zero, according to data on the SIX Swiss exchange.
But so far only the German and Swiss governments have
actually sold sovereign debt at negative yields, as have the
German region of Lower Saxony and the Swiss mortgage lender PS
Hypo.
It's not all about capital preservation, of course: these
same market forces are serving to make European equities, which
have an average dividend yield of around 3.5 percent, even more
attractive despite the euro zone's economic woes.
Exposure to euro zone equities jumped in February to the
highest since May 2007, according to a monthly Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch survey of 196 fund managers who manage
$559 billion of funds.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and John Geddie)