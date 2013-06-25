LONDON, June 25 Following are key comments from senior debt management officials from Italy, France, Spain and Belgium, as well as from ratings agency Moody's Investors Service at a bond conference in London on Tuesday.

ANNE LECLERCQ, DIRECTOR, TREASURY AND CAPITAL MARKETS, BELGIAN DEBT AGENCY

"The fact is that as usual Europe is following the U.S. and in the euro zone economic growth is not there yet. We should expect something to be done by our central banks to make sure that a rise in rates that is not appropriate for our economy will be stopped."

MARIA CANNATA, DIRECTOR GENERAL, DEBT MANAGEMENT, ITALY ON FOREIGN INVESTOR INTEREST

"What we noticed recently which is most relevant is a new wave, or presence, of U.S. investors in comparison to one year ago in the euro (issuance) programme, not because of the dollar market. That's a good sign of confidence."

PABLO DE RAMON-LACA, SPANISH TREASURY

"There's more of a market now (for Spanish bonds). We are calmer, understanding we have a lot of challenges still to do. We are calmer about euro zone bond markets."

CANNATA ON IMPACT OF RISE IN YIELDS ON DEBT SUSTAINABILITY

"We are not concerned in Italy about (debt) sustainability. The yields are at the same level as at the end of March. We have lost the gain in 10-year (bonds) in terms of lower yields between April and May but yields are fully comfortable."