By Helene Durand and Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The first acid test of covered bonds' exemption from bail-in will be taking place in the coming months after Austrian authorities decided to pull the plug on Hypo Alpe Adria's bad bank.

Covered bonds have been one of the key pillars of European banks' funding for years and are considered to be among the safest type of bank debt. Any losses in the asset class, therefore, would send shockwaves through the market.

Heta Asset Resolution's covered deals were not included in the list of more than 11bn of bonds on which Austria's financial watchdog imposed a moratorium last Sunday after the state refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6bn revealed in an audit.

This week, however, a number of analysts warned that things were not as clear cut. While the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) excludes covered bonds from bail-in, there is a possibility - albeit very remote - that their safety could be tested.

"This is a first important practical test for the strength of the bail-in exemption of European covered bonds under BRRD," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.

While covered bonds are exempt, the BRRD says that in the theoretical case of under-collateralisation - ie assets turning sour - the part of a secured liability that exceeds the value of the assets in the pool can, where appropriate, be subject to bail-in.

"In that case, Heta would have to fill up the gap with new assets," said a lawyer specialising in financial regulation.

"If it can't and Heta's covered bonds breach minimum asset coverage requirements, then the covered bondholders will suffer a shortfall of protection. In Heta's insolvency, they would have to claim any such shortfall as an unsecured insolvency claim from Heta's general insolvency estate."

In the case of Heta, this is particularly relevant. Heta's cover pool exposure to Austria is 58.2%, of which 63.5% is related to Carinthia, according to UniCredit analysts.

"So around 37% of the cover pool has an exposure to Carinthia - not necessarily to the State of Carinthia directly, but also to municipalities, etc., in Carinthia," they wrote. This is the highest exposure among Austrian banks.

A Moody's covered bond monitor published at the end of February showed that cover pool losses in Heta's public sector programme amounted to 44.1%. In contrast, losses in Bawag's public sector programme were a mere 13%.

Analysts at Commerzbank also pointed to a currency mismatch between the cover pool, of which 86% is euro-denominated, and the outstanding bonds, which are denominated in Swiss francs.

"As the pool does not include any currency derivatives, we understand that the hedging of these imbalances would not remain in place in case of a segregation event," they wrote, adding that there was also a mismatch between the bonds with 2016 and 2017 maturities and the longer-dated cover assets.

They also pointed out that while over-collateralisation is extremely high at over 300%, unsecured bondholders might want to go after those assets.

"Unsecured bondholders may have good reasons to argue that this over-collateralisation level is excessive and should be partly released to ease their pain," they wrote.

Moody's dropped the issuer's bonds into junk territory on Thursday night, downgrading them by one notch to Ba1 from Baa3 after it downgraded Heta's senior debt from Caa1 to Ca.

SMALL FRY, BIG COLLATERAL

While a number of factors go against Heta's covered bonds, they only total SFr237.4m or 238m-equivalent (as of 30 September 2014) - a drop in the ocean compared to the bank's reputed 7.6bn shortfall.

"We are not concerned regarding HETA's covered bonds from a fundamental point of view," UniCredit said, given the level of over-collateralisation versus the legally required 2%.

For some investors, the ride could prove too rough regardless. Heta's 2.5% June 2016s were quoted at a yield of 7.55% on Friday. That is more than double the 3.58% in early January, and a far cry from the 0.38% level bonds closed 2013.

"Investors are really fed up with the situation," one banker said. "Some investors stated that they won't invest in Austrian credits at least for the next five years." (Reporting by Helene Durand and Alice Gledhill, Additional reporting by Jonathan Penner, editing by Julian Baker)