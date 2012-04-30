* German companies including Volkswagen launched Dim Sum
bonds
* European investors snapped up offerings in Hong Kong
* Opening up of renminbi market seen as chance for Frankfurt
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, April 30 China's importance as an
export market for Germany will help whet investor appetite for
renminbi-denominated debt in Europe and could open the door for
Frankfurt to take on London in the trading of so-called Dim Sum
bonds, bankers and executives said.
A raft of German companies including auto maker Volkswagen
, speciality chemicals company Lanxess and
home appliances maker BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH
have already issued bonds in China's currency.
Proceeds from these bonds are used by companies to finance
expansion in China, now one of the most important markets for
German industry - the powerhouse of Europe's biggest economy and
the world's second-largest exporter behind China.
"For companies, growth is increasingly in Asia, this trend
will also be reflected when it comes to financing," said Marc
Mueller, co-head of capital markets and treasury services in
Germany and Austria for Deutsche Bank.
European investors have already shown a keen interest in Dim
Sum bonds issued in Hong Kong. European buyers booked 44 percent
of the Lanxess offering in Hong Kong, and 26 percent of
Volkswagen's 5-year renminbi-denominated bond last
year.
The bond market further opened up for Europeans after
British finance minister George Osborne in January signed an
agreement with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to make
London an offshore trading centre for the renminbi. Last week
HSBC announced it would price the first London-listed Dim Sum
bond.
European banks including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS and
Standard Chartered have also started to take renminbi deposits
in London, another sign that the offshore market is expanding.
Frankfurt is hoping this push for offshore bond trading will
ultimately also benefit Germany.
"We are watching the events in London with interest and are
also interested in emitting and trading dim sum bonds," said
Alexander von Preysing, head of issuer services at Deutsche
Boerse, the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Deutsche Boerse unit Clearstream already allows customers to
hold Chinese renminbi outside of mainland China via
Clearstream's Cash correspondent bank in Hong Kong.
Whether Frankfurt too will establish itself as a centre for
Dim Sum bonds depends on investor appetite and upon whether the
Chinese government wants to further open the market for offshore
trading of its currency, von Preysing said.
An Allen & Overy survey showed the number of businesses
worldwide that expect to use renminbi-denominated products is
set to increase by 50 percent in the next five years.
Around 8 to 9 percent of China's trade - about $2.9 trillion
in 2011 - is now settled in renminbi, a trend Beijing is
encouraging as part of its efforts to internationalise its
currency.
In just two years, offshore renminbi trading has grown to
around $2 billion per day from zero. That is a tiny portion of
the $4 trillion a day in global foreign-exchange trade, but no
longer negligible.
Before 2009, the Chinese renminbi had little to no exposure
in international markets because of strict government controls
by the central Chinese government that prohibited almost all
forms of renminbi holdings or transactions. Transactions between
Chinese companies and a foreign entity would have to be
denominated in U.S. dollars.
