SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (IFR) - Buyers of Asian bonds are all
about duration risk lately. Three transactions from companies in
the region this week showed there is plenty of appetite for
longer maturities and lower yields.
This marks a significant shift from the position that
investors in Asia had throughout most of the summer, a period
during which most accounts and traders were trying to reduce
their exposure to duration risk.
But three deals this week offered evidence that demand for
long-duration securities is back. Duration desribes a bond's
price sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
On Tuesday, Thai lender Bangkok Bank issued five-year and
10-year bonds and saw more interest in the longer tenor. Then on
Wednesday, Australian miner BHP Billiton printed more bonds in
the 30-year portion of its jumbo four-part deal than in the
three, five and ten-year parts.
Perhaps the best example of how much duration appetite has
increased was Country Garden's offering on Thursday. The Chinese
developer returned to the market with a 7.5-year bond that
offered a modified duration of 5.71 at pricing, very high for
sub-investment grade standards.
In early January, B2/BB rated Country Garden had already
taken advantage of the appetite for duration that a long period
of low benchmark rates had created. It sold a 10-year bond, a
rare high-yield security of that maturity out of Asia. The
offering achieved the lowest coupon in 10 years for a company
rated below investment grade.
That bond, due in 2023, has one of the highest duration
risks among high-yield issues in Asia. What that means is that
the price of the bond swings a lot more in response to changes
in interest rates than almost any other sub-investment grade
bond in the region.
The reason for this is because duration risk is determined
by a bond's tenor and yield. The longer before the bond is
redeemed and the lower the yield, the more the security's price
will change as a result of benchmark rate shifts.
Country Garden's earlier 2023 bonds had a modified duration
of 6.95 years when they were sold, which suggests the bond price
would drop 6.95% for every 100bp increase in benchmark rates.
When Country Garden issued its 10-year bonds last January,
the yield on the 10-year US Treasury was hovering around 1.9%.
After the US Federal Reserve minutes on May 22 indicated the
Fed would taper its monthly bond purchases, the benchmark rate
moved up and touched a high of 3% in the first week of
September. It has retreated since, after a lackluster jobs
report in the United States and the announcement that the Fed
was maintaining monetary stimulus increased demand for
Treasuries.
Country Garden's bonds reacted to these benchmark swings.
Their price in secondary trading went from a high of 110.00 on
May 10 to as low as 86.00 by late June. In the same period, the
yield on the 10-year Treasury moved some 80bp.
Meanwhile, the price of another outstanding Country Garden
bond, this one maturing in 2017 with an 11.25% coupon, moved
from 114.00 to 111.00 in the same period. The much higher coupon
and shorter maturity of this bond meant the duration was far
shorter - in fact, at the current 110.00 market price, the 2017
bonds have a modified duration of about 0.5-year.
LESSON NOT LEARNED
The wild swings seen on Country Garden's 10-year bonds and
the certainty that the Fed will soon start withdrawing monetary
stimulus - even though it delayed that move in its last policy
meeting - would suggest that investors would stay away from new
bonds with high durations, especially bonds issued by Country
Garden.
But the new US$750m 2021 deal, which priced this week with a
7.5% coupon and a high 5.7-year modified duration, still
attracted US$3.1bn in orders.
"It's very encouraging to see some demand returning for
duration," said a Singapore-based trader.
A banker close to the Bangkok Bank deal suggested it made
sense for clients to be adding duration risk. "Some of our
analysts are suggesting the yield on the 10-year US Treasury
could be as low as 2.4% by year-end," he said.
Given that prices of bonds with long durations also rise
more when benchmark rates drop, if the banker's predictions are
right, buyers of the new Country Garden 2021s stand to win, as
do buyers of the 2023s of Bangkok Bank and the 2043s of BHP
Billiton.
However, one portfolio manager noted: "[Duration risk
appetite] is not back as much as people are making it to be."
Indeed, even the banker admitted it may make sense for
investors to add duration, but only for the next few months.
"This is a dangerous game to play, as soon as tapering talk
returns these bonds will tank," said a credit analyst in
Singapore.
For now, it seems investors are willing to take the risk.