* Investors shun long-dated paper, thwarting supply

* Supranationals pressured amid higher yield demands

By John Geddie and Rob Smith

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The eurozone's sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) borrowers are struggling to get duration in bond markets because real money accounts that traditionally buy this paper are uninterested.

Only Italy has, so far, sold a new benchmark-sized bond with a maturity longer than 10 years in euros, a currency that borrowers rely on for long-dated issuance.

"Natural investors in long-term issuance are reluctant to invest in core countries because yields are so low, but at the opposite end, in the periphery countries, they have fears about the rating and the quality," said Marie-Anne Allier, head of Euro Aggregate Fixed Income at French asset manager Amundi, a fund with close to EUR750bn under management.

"These funds are now looking to the corporate sector rather than SSAs because it offers higher yields and greater diversification," she said.

This is potentially a worrying trend for countries like France, Austria and Italy, all of which are planning new syndicated bond issues with maturities of 30 years and over in the near future, according to bankers.

Bonds with maturities of 10 years and less tend to attract broader international interest, but beyond that it becomes very much a European affair driven by French and German pension and insurance funds.

That is not to say these sovereigns cannot achieve their goals, but in order to do so they will have to exert increased pressure on a much smaller group of domestic buyers.

STRUGGLING SUPRAS

The problem is far more acute for Europe's supranationals, however, specifically frequent borrowers like the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) - which have need for duration but no domestic buyers to fall back on.

In the year to date, the EIB has only managed to issue a brace of smaller bonds in maturities over 10 years targeted at retail buyers, while the EFSF has already had its fingers burned attempting a EUR1bn tap of its longest outstanding bond, the 3.375% 2037s.

Syndicate bankers say French government bonds provide a proxy for investors in this long-term debt because they are not prepared to buy less liquid sub-sovereign names at a premium.

France's benchmark 10-year bond is currently trading around 2.2%, while equivalent maturity bonds for the EFSF and EIB are at 2% and 1.9%, respectively, according to Tradeweb data.

Eila Kreivi, head of capital markets at the EIB, explained that the differential is also apparent at other crucial points further along its curve.

"For French investors, the sweet spot is 15-20 years, and at these maturities our bonds now are trading 20bp through French government bonds. French investors do not see that as attractive, of course."

Inconclusive Italian elections this week - which gave strong voice to anti-establishment parties set on undermining the eurozone's austerity regime - have further exacerbated the problem. The resultant investor flight to top-quality names has led to a reduction in spreads that many of Europe's heaviest users of bond markets are able to offer investors over German Bunds.

In the agency sector, there are also signs that key investors are holding back.

Bankers report that German accounts which traditionally show strong support for French names have been notable by their absence of late.

French agencies OSEO and Sagess were forced to sell 80% of their respective EUR750m and EUR600m 12-year bonds last month to domestic buyers, after Germans purchased a meagre 8% between the two sales.

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

"It's not panic stations yet, though" said Kerr Finlayson, SSA syndicate official at RBC Capital Markets.

"A regular issuer like EIB has been quite shrewd in tapping small pockets of demand at the extremities of their euro curve. There is some appetite, it is just much more difficult to find at these historically low yields."

With most SSA issuers having already made strong inroads into their 2013 funding plans during a busy January, this issue of duration is not going to come to a head overnight.

However, an entity like EIB, whose liabilities are mainly project finance loans and by definition long dated, relies on euro debt markets. Over the last years, the average maturity of the EIB's entire debt portfolio has been around seven to eight years. In order to sustain this, however, it relies on an average maturity of 10-years in its euro funding programme.

In the year to date, the EU bank has issued one benchmark in the five-year maturity, but its second stab will have to come in the guise of something longer.

"We clearly need duration and there are investors that need to buy longer dated bonds," said Kreivi at the EIB.

"Either yields will sell off and we will get these accounts interested again, or these compressed yields will be seen as a stable level and investors will have to accept this normality because they can't be sitting on cash."

Investors, however, are not going to lie down easily. Allier at Amundi says that if conditions do not change, issuers like the EIB will simply have to take a hit on their cost of funding to get the duration they so crave.

"If you have no demand, it's because your offer is not at the right price. It's a question of price, so issuers can pay more or accept a reduction of maturity," she said.

"If in 15 years' time yields are still at this low level, then perhaps there may be a change in mentality. But for many funds, annual yields of 8% or 9% are still fresh in the memory." (Reporting by John Geddie and Rob Smith; editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)