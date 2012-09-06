* Investors seek to boost returns without reducing credit
quality
* Spread curve remains inverted at long end for top Asian
names
* Longer bonds remain scarce as issuers prefer five-year
mark
By Christopher Langner
Sept 6 (IFR) - Three of the four US dollar bonds launched in
Asia in the past couple of weeks have come with a 10-year tenor
- a marked shift from standard practice. The biggest surprise
came on Wednesday, when Korea Development Bank elected to issue
a new 10-year benchmark rather than stick to its usual modus
operandi of targeting the five-year point, a better match for
the policy bank's assets.
KDB's decision shows that the burgeoning demand from
investors is making longer tenors all but irresistible to Asia's
top issuers. Faced with a need to boost returns without reducing
the quality of the underlying assets, investors are looking to
increase duration. The longer the tenor, the higher the yield.
At the same time, a scarcity of long-dated dollar bonds in Asia
is distorting prices, allowing companies to lock in funding at
extremely attractive rates.
"Given where the yield is on a five-year US Treasury, the
temptation for investors to take additional interest rate, as
well as more credit risk, is high," said Bryan Collins,
portfolio manager at Fidelity in Asia.
He is not the only one tempted. In the US, Merrill Lynch's
Domestic Master index of investment-grade securities saw a spike
in its average duration in 2011, when it jumped 0.3 years to 5.8
years from the 5.5-years at which it stood in 2010. It is now
currently around six years. Before that, the average duration on
the index had spent a decade hovering around 5.2-5.3 years.
Now, amid additional indications that the exceptionally low
benchmark rates are going to stick around for a while, investors
are even keener on longer-dated bonds from better-rated
companies. "It is all yield-driven now," noted a senior DCM
banker in Singapore.
ISSUERS RESISTING
In spite of this surge in demand, the vast majority of
investment-grade dollar transactions priced out of Asia this
year have come with five-year maturities.
The average duration of the Merrill Lynch IG index for Asia
has hardly changed since 2008, at around 4.5 years. It is
currently at 5.28 years, but that is attributed mostly to the
inclusion of Indonesian securities to the index earlier this
year following the sovereign's upgrade. According to one
portfolio manager, excluding Indonesia, the average duration
would have remained roughly the same, even as dollar issuance
out of Asia this year is at its highest ever.
Indeed, most issuers in the region have stuck to the
five-year point, with only a handful of Single A rated
companies, most of them Chinese or Indonesian, having issued
bonds with tenors of 10 and 30 years.
The persistent choice for the five-year tenor makes sense
for Asian companies because they tend to swap proceeds of bonds
back into their home currencies. The 10-year swap, when
available, is very illiquid, which means these issuers would
either leave the debt unhedged or have to bear a tenor mismatch
on their liabilities if they go for a longer bond.
However, the volume of five-year bonds has grown strongly
this year, leaving investors with some severe indigestion.
Five-year bonds have been underperforming longer tenor ones in
Asia, sending a clear message that investors no longer mind
waiting to get their principal back as long as they get a higher
return on their investment.
Bonds launched earlier this year by Chinese petrochemical
giant Sinopec (A+/A+) illustrate the point. Sinopec's five-year
trades at 135bp over Treasuries the 10-year at 145bp and the
30-year at 140bp. Meanwhile, the spread between the 2016 and
2021 bonds of Schlumberger Norge, also rated A+, is 70bp, while
the spread between the 10-year and 30-year bonds of Canadian Oil
Sands, rated BBB, is 30bp. Even Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway paid 57bp over US Treasuries on a five-year priced on
Wednesday and 107bp over on a 10-year.
That steeper spread curve has not yet reached Asia, simply
because investors are snapping up the few longer bonds that
become available, leaving the curve inverted for companies such
as Sinopec.
KDB's decision to opt for a longer tenor suggests that
Asia's frequent issuers have noticed this distortion and are
keen to take advantage.
KDB got a very good deal too, pricing the new 10-year bond
flat to its five-year benchmark at a spread of 155bp over US
Treasuries. Yet, from an investor's standpoint, that five-year
extension allowed for a 40bp pick-up on the coupon - nothing to
scoff at when five-year US Treasuries are at just 0.6%.
"Investors are looking at trades from an outright yield
basis," said a senior banker in Hong Kong. And from that
perspective, more duration pays.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton)