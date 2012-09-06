* Investors seek to boost returns without reducing credit quality

* Spread curve remains inverted at long end for top Asian names

* Longer bonds remain scarce as issuers prefer five-year mark

By Christopher Langner

Sept 6 (IFR) - Three of the four US dollar bonds launched in Asia in the past couple of weeks have come with a 10-year tenor - a marked shift from standard practice. The biggest surprise came on Wednesday, when Korea Development Bank elected to issue a new 10-year benchmark rather than stick to its usual modus operandi of targeting the five-year point, a better match for the policy bank's assets.

KDB's decision shows that the burgeoning demand from investors is making longer tenors all but irresistible to Asia's top issuers. Faced with a need to boost returns without reducing the quality of the underlying assets, investors are looking to increase duration. The longer the tenor, the higher the yield. At the same time, a scarcity of long-dated dollar bonds in Asia is distorting prices, allowing companies to lock in funding at extremely attractive rates.

"Given where the yield is on a five-year US Treasury, the temptation for investors to take additional interest rate, as well as more credit risk, is high," said Bryan Collins, portfolio manager at Fidelity in Asia.

He is not the only one tempted. In the US, Merrill Lynch's Domestic Master index of investment-grade securities saw a spike in its average duration in 2011, when it jumped 0.3 years to 5.8 years from the 5.5-years at which it stood in 2010. It is now currently around six years. Before that, the average duration on the index had spent a decade hovering around 5.2-5.3 years.

Now, amid additional indications that the exceptionally low benchmark rates are going to stick around for a while, investors are even keener on longer-dated bonds from better-rated companies. "It is all yield-driven now," noted a senior DCM banker in Singapore.

ISSUERS RESISTING

In spite of this surge in demand, the vast majority of investment-grade dollar transactions priced out of Asia this year have come with five-year maturities.

The average duration of the Merrill Lynch IG index for Asia has hardly changed since 2008, at around 4.5 years. It is currently at 5.28 years, but that is attributed mostly to the inclusion of Indonesian securities to the index earlier this year following the sovereign's upgrade. According to one portfolio manager, excluding Indonesia, the average duration would have remained roughly the same, even as dollar issuance out of Asia this year is at its highest ever.

Indeed, most issuers in the region have stuck to the five-year point, with only a handful of Single A rated companies, most of them Chinese or Indonesian, having issued bonds with tenors of 10 and 30 years.

The persistent choice for the five-year tenor makes sense for Asian companies because they tend to swap proceeds of bonds back into their home currencies. The 10-year swap, when available, is very illiquid, which means these issuers would either leave the debt unhedged or have to bear a tenor mismatch on their liabilities if they go for a longer bond.

However, the volume of five-year bonds has grown strongly this year, leaving investors with some severe indigestion. Five-year bonds have been underperforming longer tenor ones in Asia, sending a clear message that investors no longer mind waiting to get their principal back as long as they get a higher return on their investment.

Bonds launched earlier this year by Chinese petrochemical giant Sinopec (A+/A+) illustrate the point. Sinopec's five-year trades at 135bp over Treasuries the 10-year at 145bp and the 30-year at 140bp. Meanwhile, the spread between the 2016 and 2021 bonds of Schlumberger Norge, also rated A+, is 70bp, while the spread between the 10-year and 30-year bonds of Canadian Oil Sands, rated BBB, is 30bp. Even Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway paid 57bp over US Treasuries on a five-year priced on Wednesday and 107bp over on a 10-year.

That steeper spread curve has not yet reached Asia, simply because investors are snapping up the few longer bonds that become available, leaving the curve inverted for companies such as Sinopec.

KDB's decision to opt for a longer tenor suggests that Asia's frequent issuers have noticed this distortion and are keen to take advantage.

KDB got a very good deal too, pricing the new 10-year bond flat to its five-year benchmark at a spread of 155bp over US Treasuries. Yet, from an investor's standpoint, that five-year extension allowed for a 40bp pick-up on the coupon - nothing to scoff at when five-year US Treasuries are at just 0.6%.

"Investors are looking at trades from an outright yield basis," said a senior banker in Hong Kong. And from that perspective, more duration pays. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton)