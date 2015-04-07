(Repeats April 2 story with no change to text)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 2 The Czech Republic is on the
verge of setting a new milestone in the global experiment in
quantitative easing as it closes in on becoming the first
emerging market with negative government bond yields.
With the European Central Bank hoovering up euro zone bonds
and interest rates in countries like Switzerland and Denmark now
deeply negative, investors who still want some kind of return on
their money are having to look elsewhere.
The favoured choice is eastern Europe and the Czech
benchmark two-year bond is now yielding just 0.02
percent.
If it goes below zero, the Czech Republic would become the
first country in the world without a QE programme or sub-zero
rates of its own where investors are effectively paying to lend
the government money.
Many countries in the region are cutting their own rates and
as their firms sell heavily into Germany and the rest of the
euro zone, they are obvious beneficiaries of the ECB's efforts.
Borrowing costs have tumbled in Poland, Hungary, Romania as
well as smaller economies like Croatia, Bosnia, Albania and
Serbia, but the Czech Republic leads the race to become the
first emerging market with sub-zero bond yields.
"This is an extraordinary time, this is not in any of the
economic text books," said Martin Rea, at UniCredit.
"What we are getting is European investors looking outside
of their natural universe and the closest thing for them is
central and eastern Europe."
Funds and other investors have to do something with their
money and parking it in zero interest government bonds is still
safer than it keeping under the mattress.
Poland, eastern Europe's other powerhouse, has negative
yields on some of its small, illiquid Swiss franc bonds, but the
real benchmark is its two-year zloty bond, whose
yields are at a comparatively lofty 1.6 percent.
Even so, its deputy finance minister talked this week about
a new 2- or 3-year bond with a zero yield. Prague sold one with
almost no yield last week. [ID:ID:nL6N0WR383]
FED FACTOR
Further afield, Israel's yields are shrinking
away, largely because its central bank is looking at its own
version of QE.
Part of the down force on Czech yields comes from an AA-
credit rating, the highest in eastern Europe.
What is probably more significant though is the Czech policy
of keeping its currency, the crown, weak by buying up euros.
That allows traders with euros to swap into crowns, use them to
buy near-zero-yielding Czech bonds and still make a profit.
"Yields are likely to stay this low for some time," Komercni
Banka fixed income trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said. "If you have
euros, you get crowns at say -0.5 percent for 1 year, then you
buy 1-year bonds at a negative yield and lock up the
difference."
Despite the euphoria, analysts are starting to detect
divergences between shorter- and longer-term bonds and between
local currency, euro, and where it exists, dollar-denominated
paper.
Economists expect a rebound in inflation in countries like
Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic in the next 6 months
which could eventually end the rate cuts, although places such
as Hungary and Serbia are hinting at more.
Meanwhile U.S.-based investors or any with dollar portfolios
are already thinking about what happens when the Federal Reserve
starts raising interest rates.
"The risk factor is probably external rather than domestic
... how soon and how swift the (Fed) is going to be raising
interest rates," said Central and Eastern European strategist at
BNP Paribas Michal Dybula.
