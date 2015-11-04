Nov 4 Some of the biggest bond referendums on
the ballot in local U.S. elections on Tuesday won voter
approval, particularly in Texas, according to unofficial results
and local media reports on Wednesday.
Texas school districts, cities and other issuers accounted
for nearly $11 billion of the approximately $23 billion of debt
on ballots in 26 states, according to data company Ipreo.
In Harris County, Texas, voters passed four bond issues
totaling $848 million for roads, parks, flood control and other
projects.
Big school debt issues led by Dallas Independent School
District's $1.6 billion of bonds were also approved. Other
districts with winning referendums included Conroe for $487
million of bonds, Ysleta with $430.5 million of bonds, Aldine
with $798 million of bonds, North East with $495.5 million of
bonds and Highland Park with $361.4 million of bonds.
Denver city and county voters approved up to $778 million of
bonds for tourism-related projects. Virginia's Fairfax County
received voter approval for $310 million of bonds for schools
and $151 million of bonds for public safety facilities.
