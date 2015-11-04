Nov 4 Some of the biggest bond referendums on the ballot in local U.S. elections on Tuesday won voter approval, particularly in Texas, according to unofficial results and local media reports on Wednesday.

Texas school districts, cities and other issuers accounted for nearly $11 billion of the approximately $23 billion of debt on ballots in 26 states, according to data company Ipreo.

In Harris County, Texas, voters passed four bond issues totaling $848 million for roads, parks, flood control and other projects.

Big school debt issues led by Dallas Independent School District's $1.6 billion of bonds were also approved. Other districts with winning referendums included Conroe for $487 million of bonds, Ysleta with $430.5 million of bonds, Aldine with $798 million of bonds, North East with $495.5 million of bonds and Highland Park with $361.4 million of bonds.

Denver city and county voters approved up to $778 million of bonds for tourism-related projects. Virginia's Fairfax County received voter approval for $310 million of bonds for schools and $151 million of bonds for public safety facilities. (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by W Simon)