(Adds Texas, California and Arizona bond referendum results)

Nov 4 Some of the biggest bond referendums on the ballot in local U.S. elections on Tuesday won voter approval, particularly in Texas, according to unofficial election results and local government officials and web sites on Wednesday.

Texas school districts, cities and other issuers accounted for nearly $11 billion of the approximately $23 billion of debt on ballots in 26 states, according to data company Ipreo.

In Harris County, Texas, voters passed four bond issues totaling $848 million for roads, parks, flood control and other projects.

Big school debt issues led by Dallas Independent School District's $1.6 billion of bonds were also approved. Other districts with winning referendums included Conroe for $487 million of bonds, Ysleta with $430.5 million of bonds, Aldine with $798 million of bonds, North East with $495.5 million of bonds and Highland Park with $361.4 million of bonds.

Also in Texas, three bond issues totaling $468 million for water, sewer, recreational, and road projects requested by the Conroe Municipal Management District No. 1 passed. The Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 148 won approval for three bond issues totaling $500 million earmarked for similar projects.

Denver city and county voters approved up to $778 million of bonds for tourism-related projects, the mayor's office confirmed. Virginia's Fairfax County received voter approval for $310 million of bonds for schools and $151 million of bonds for public safety facilities.

In California, the Compton Unified School District's $350 million bond issue was approved. San Francisco voters passed a $310 million affordable housing bond issue.

Voters in Arizona's Pima County rejected seven bond referendums totaling $815.7 million. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)