Nov 4 Some of the biggest bond referendums on
the ballot in local U.S. elections on Tuesday won voter
approval, particularly in Texas, according to unofficial
election results and local government officials and web sites on
Wednesday.
Texas school districts, cities and other issuers accounted
for nearly $11 billion of the approximately $23 billion of debt
on ballots in 26 states, according to data company Ipreo.
In Harris County, Texas, voters passed four bond issues
totaling $848 million for roads, parks, flood control and other
projects.
Big school debt issues led by Dallas Independent School
District's $1.6 billion of bonds were also approved. Other
districts with winning referendums included Conroe for $487
million of bonds, Ysleta with $430.5 million of bonds, Aldine
with $798 million of bonds, North East with $495.5 million of
bonds and Highland Park with $361.4 million of bonds.
Also in Texas, three bond issues totaling $468 million for
water, sewer, recreational, and road projects requested by the
Conroe Municipal Management District No. 1 passed. The
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 148 won
approval for three bond issues totaling $500 million earmarked
for similar projects.
Denver city and county voters approved up to $778 million of
bonds for tourism-related projects, the mayor's office
confirmed. Virginia's Fairfax County received voter approval for
$310 million of bonds for schools and $151 million of bonds for
public safety facilities.
In California, the Compton Unified School District's $350
million bond issue was approved. San Francisco voters passed a
$310 million affordable housing bond issue.
Voters in Arizona's Pima County rejected seven bond
referendums totaling $815.7 million.
