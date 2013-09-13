* Russia, South Africa, Indonesia raise US$10.5bn

By Neha d'Silva and Sudip Roy

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (IFR) - Emerging markets proved their resilience last week as primary issuance bounced back to life across all regions, underlining investors' commitment to the asset class, despite the recent selloff.

No doubt, fund managers need attractive risk premiums to buy EM bonds, but, just a month ago, many would have doubted such deals would even print. "It surprises me how fast everything has gone back," said one banker in Singapore.

Another banker in London said: "All that stuff about people ditching emerging markets and moving into developed markets is rubbish. It's not a Mickey Mouse market."

Indeed, the Russian Federation, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Indonesia - the three biggest emerging market issuers this week - raised a combined total of US$10.5bn, taking advantage of an opening before next week's crucial US monetary policy meeting.

The bond offerings of South Africa and Indonesia stood out in particular because of how they were at the heart of the summer selloff, suffering huge outflows and big falls in their currencies as investors fretted about their growing current account deficits, in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's potential tapering plans.

The South African rand dropped 8.72% between May 22 - the day the minutes of a US Federal Reserve meeting signaled that it was considering a tapering of its quantitative easing programme - and September 3, while the Indonesia rupiah lost 11.07% against the dollar.

The Russian rouble performed a tad better, but it had been hardly immune to the downturn in sentiment, dropping 6.76% over the same period.

All three currencies, however, have started to recover some of the lost ground since this month's US employment report surprised on the downside.

Although Treasury yields remain near their highest levels in two years, EM issuers have begun to take advantage of the more stable market tone, with sovereigns leading the way.

INVESTOR APPETITE

Perhaps, the best example of this was the Baa3/BB+/BBB- rated Indonesia, although its fundraising did not come cheap. On Tuesday, the sovereign priced a US$1.5bn 5.5-year sukuk bond at 6.125%, almost double the 3.300% yield it paid on a 10-year sukuk last November.

"The pricing is more in line with that of a Single B rated credit than a Triple BBB rated credit," said a portfolio manager in Singapore.

Yet, in spite of the high price tag, the mere fact that Indonesia was able to print a deal and attract demand of US$5.7bn had bankers celebrating because of how badly investors had beaten the country in the past three months.

South Africa, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has also offered evidence that investors will still buy debt even from troubled economies at the right price.

The sovereign's first visit to the dollar market since January 2012 came in the form of a US$2bn 12-year bond with a coupon of 5.975%, more than 130bp higher than the level it paid for the same tenor last year.

For its part, Baa1/BBB/BBB rated Russia showed that investors still had plenty of cash, despite net outflows from EM funds this year, with one of the biggest deals in EM history.

It priced a four-tranche US$7bn-equivalent bond, comprising a US$1.5bn 3.5% January 2019 note, a US$3bn 4.875% September 2023 and a US$1.5bn 5.875% September 2043, in addition to a 725m (US$962.8m) 3.625% September 2020.

"There is liquidity for the EM asset class and it has repriced," said a banker close to the Indonesia deal. "Technicals are also favourable as issuance volumes had dropped recently because sentiment was risk averse."

BIG PREMIUMS

Still, investors remain cautious. Issuers, therefore, had to leave a juicy new-issue concession to engage investors.

At the final pricing level of 6.125%, Indonesia offered some 50bp of new-issue premium over the 5.60% fair value of the bonds. Evidence of that was the secondary performance of the bonds, which rose to 101.25 in their first day of trading.

South Africa offered 35bp-50bp on its deal and Russia 15bp-30bp, depending on the tranche.

Even so, paying a price is needed to clear transactions. "You pay what the market will allow you to pay," said the London banker.

Indonesia and South Africa, in particular, need hard currency inflows to bridge current account deficits. In Indonesia's case, that measure stood at 4.4% of GDP in the second quarter. South-East Asia's biggest economy also needs to replenish reserves, which are expected to have fallen to below US$90bn in its next report from about US$125bn In August 2012.

South Africa faces similar problems as its current-account deficit widened more than expected in the second quarter to 6.5% of GDP from 5.8% in the first quarter. (Reporting By Neha d'Silva and Sudip Roy; Editing by Christopher Langner and Sudip Roy)