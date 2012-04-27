LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Polish lender PKO's struggles in the international bond market were underlined on Thursday after it was forced to pull a euro-denominated deal via BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank hours after issuing guidance levels.

The bank cited adverse market conditions as the reason. "There simply wasn't enough interest while the backdrop was shaky because of Spain's downgrade and the political situation in France. The reasons were market not PKO specific," said Jakub Papierski, deputy chief executive and head of investment banking at PKO.

Yet while conditions have been clearly tricky, Thursday was far from being the most treacherous day for new issues in recent weeks.

Indeed, it was good enough for B1/B+ rated Swiss chemicals company Ineos to raise USD775m (though admittedly it dropped a euro-denominated tranche in favour of taking out USD3bn in the loan market) but too weak for A2 rated, majority state-owned PKO to seek EUR500m of five-year funds.

PKO suffered because pricing was too aggressive, according to bankers away from the deal, even though it was offering 100bp pick-up over Polish five-year debt. The main problem appears to be the price level relative to PKO's outstanding 2015 bond.

The initial guidance for the new bond at MS+260bp compared with a spread of MS+231bp for its 2015s at the time of announcement. Those notes have often struggled since they were issued in 2010, especially on a spread basis as they have never traded tighter than their new issue level, according to one banker. But Papierski said they have performed well on a yield basis in recent months.

"The bond has outperformed and traded nicely in recent months. It is inside its original yield of 3.73% and is now below 3.50%," he said.

Still, bankers were amazed at PKO's timing and pricing for the potential 2017s. "I was surprised they announced this morning as the Euro markets have been tricky the last couple of weeks," said one at the time. Another added: "It was completely the wrong pricing." A third banker, who was not surprised that the deal was pulled, simply said: "I don't know who buys that credit."

With the order book reported to be over EUR400m, the deal nearly made it over the line but eventually ran out of steam. In the end, the bank clearly thought a no-show was a better option than cutting the size to below a benchmark amount or compromising the pricing.

Bankers were also critical that PKO didn't specifically roadshow the bond. However, Papierski said: "We met investors in mid-March to update them on 2011 figures."

