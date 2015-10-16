NEW YORK Oct 16 Assets in fixed-income exchange
traded funds (ETFs) crossed the half-trillion dollar mark for
the first time this week, BlackRock Inc said Friday,
despite the looming threat of rising interest rates.
Bond ETFs listed around the world totalled $500.3 billion in
assets under management by the close of trade on Thursday,
according to BlackRock, the largest issuer of such funds, still
only a fraction of the $100 trillion global debt market.
Most ETFs are held in funds listed and traded in the United
States, where investors bought more than $43 billion in the year
through September. Government debt funds and short-maturity
bonds were particular favourites as they are relatively
resilient in a rising interest-rate environment rise.
ETFs, which debuted in the United States in 2002, are
increasingly used by both retail investors and institutions as a
replacement for corporate bond and government-issued debt.
