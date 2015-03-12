LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - It is perhaps a moot point to
wonder which is the more eye-catching: Gaz de France issuing the
first vanilla bond with a zero coupon or US pharmaceuticals
company, Actavis, on the brink of junk ratings, raising US$21bn
in the face of US$90bn of orders without even feeling the need
to include step-up covenants.
Either way, of late it is hard to ignore the feeling that the
old order has been overturned and the current environment
continues to throw up what would have been market-stopping
events with such regularity that one investor spoke of people
becoming desensitised.
It was less than two years ago that Apple caused a collective
intake of breath when it unleashed its US$17bn multi-trancher.
Fast forward five months to September and Verizon's US$49bn
trade gave a glimpse of just what the bond markets could offer.
While the clocks may not exactly have stopped and the telephones
were certainly still connected (with apologies to WH Auden),
these were events that were quite awe-inspiring.
But things move on apace in the debt world. Last week's US$21bn
debt raising by Actavis, while the talk of the town and much
anticipated, became just one piece in a multi-billion dollar
jigsaw, as borrowers jumped in before, during and after.
Exxon Mobil, for example, sold US$8bn of paper on the same day
as Actavis in a deal that was increased from initial
indications, and a number of other multi-tranche trades followed
in its wake.
Last week, volume in the US credit market surged through the
US$50bn mark - with a slug of public sector supply to boot - to
make for the second busiest week on record. The borrowing -
especially active in the medical/pharma complex - shows no signs
of slowing yet, with Zimmer grabbing the spotlight on Tuesday
with a US$7.65bn seven-parter, while AbbVie is expected to
finance its US$21bn acquisition of Pharmacyclics soon.
While not quite of the same magnitude as the US market, the
story has been much the same in Europe, where one noteworthy
transaction after another has hit the screens across asset
classes.
And from a funding perspective, a low rate, low spread
environment is a difficult combination to resist.
In a QE world where investors find themselves having to pay
public sector issuers for the pleasure of buying their paper,
any sort of return is better than none - the discounted reoffer
price made for a whole 0.13% yield on GDF's two-year trade.
From huge deals to minimal returns, nothing gets in the way of
the market steamroller nowadays, it seems.
Add to that ZKB's negative yield Swiss franc offering - the
first such new issue rather than tap in that market, but
certainly not the last - and it is difficult to know what
constitutes a line in the sand any more.
The outlook for fixed income is ambivalent - the bond market has
almost no memory of where it was and seems to have a faulty
sense of direction on where it should head.
