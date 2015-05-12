FRANKFURT May 12 The proportion of euro zone
government bonds with a negative yield has shrunk in the past
month after a selloff in the fixed-income market, data from
Tradeweb showed on Tuesday.
Around 25.2 percent of all euro-denominated government bonds
had bid yields below zero on May 8, the data showed. This
compared with 35.88 percent on April 13.
A negative yield means that the holder of the bond
effectively needs to pay to own it.
The rising yields mean that the European Central Bank can
chose from a broader pool of bonds for its asset purchase or
quantitative easing programme. It currently cannot buy bonds
with a yield of more than 20 basis points below zero.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; additional reporting by John
Geddie in London; editing by John O'Donnell)