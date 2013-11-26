India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The government bonds extend gains in line with the fall in the spot USD/INR.
USD/INR at 62.44/45 after rising to 62.5350, versus the previous close of 62.50/51.
Traders also sitting light, some punting on the central bank easing liquidity post end-November when the concessional swap facility for non-resident Indians closes.
The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 5 bps at 9.04 percent.
The choice of auction papers for Friday sale throws up some surprise with the RBI choosing the 8.24 percent 2027 bond instead of the 8.28 percent 2027 paper.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.