Reuters Market Eyte - Government bond yields rise slightly on Friday as traders shed positions ahead of the 150 billion rupees bond auction later in the session, which includes the sale of a new 10-year benchmark bond.

The most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield is trading up 2 basis points at 9.09 percent.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-unveiled new 10-year bond is up 2 bps at 8.77 percent in the when-issued segment on the electronic trading platform.

Traders expect the new 10-year bond's cut-off to be around 8.80-8.83 percent.

The existing benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 2 bps at 9.10 percent.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)