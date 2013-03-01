* Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh eye dollar bonds
* Lack of sovereign issuance makes deals attractive
* Better terms abroad than in local markets
By Christopher Langner
March 1 (IFR) - Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator boasts few
similarities with the capital of Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby,
apart from the latter featuring in a list of the top ten most
dangerous cities in the world and the former being among the ten
most polluted places on Earth. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also
have little in common apart from being in the same southerly
region of Asia, the Indian subcontinent.
Yet, all those countries may soon be sharing the same space
in the portfolios of global debt investors. This week, the
Independent State of Papua New Guinea (B1/B+) hired Barclays,
BNP Paribas and JP Morgan to help the country issue its first
ever dollar bond. At the same time, bankers said the People's
Republic of Bangladesh (Ba3/BB-) is seeking advisers to help it
on its first foray into international markets.
For the past decade there have been rumours about the two
sovereigns - alongside Pakistan - issuing dollar bonds. However,
they have never gone so far as this time. "Bangladesh has told
us that they are determined to issue their first dollar bond
this year and Papua New Guinea has already picked the banks,"
said one banker.
The two prospective deals follow the success of similar
debut issues last year from Sri Lanka (B1/B+/BB-) and Mongolia
(B1/BB-/B), both of which were met with strong demand. Analysts
and bankers agree that dollar bonds from Bangladesh and Papua
New Guinea are likely to generate the same level of interest.
LACK OF OPTIONS
Investors seeking higher returns in a world of record low
yields tend to be more willing to buy riskier credits, which
explains their interest in debt from lower rated credits. But
beyond that, analysts said, emerging markets investors are
currently willing to buy almost any sovereign paper offered to
them.
"Sovereign supply is very small and it is a shrinking
market, so any new name will be welcome," said Shankar
Narayanaswamy, head of credit strategy at Standard Chartered
Bank in Singapore. "The scarcity value of these issues has
increased, even the Philippines and Indonesia have been issuing
less bonds."
Indeed, in Fitch's Global Sovereign Outlook published in
December 2012, the rating agency said that emerging markets as a
whole are net external creditors to the tune of more than
USD6.3trn and are set to improve that position by 5.8% by the
end of 2013. In Asia, apart from the newcomers, only the
Philippines and Indonesia have remained active in the dollar
bond markets, and both issued less foreign currency bonds last
year than they did in 2011, according to the Asia Development
Bank.
TOO GOOD TO PASS
The volume of emerging market sovereign bonds is dwindling
just when investors are happiest to buy them. Growth in
developed countries has been slow - negative in some cases -
while in emerging economies it has remained strong.
Mongolia's GDP, for instance, grew 17.5% in 2011, the last
data available, according to the World Bank. That year, Sri
Lanka's economy expanded 8.25%, Papua New Guinea's 9%, and
Bangladesh, the laggard, grew 6.7%. Meanwhile, the eurozone and
the United States have lately been showing negative or flat
growth numbers.
If investors are happy to buy the bonds, the current
conditions on offer in the dollar debt market may be too hard to
resist for the governments in these countries. Mongolia, for
instance, clinched a 5.125% coupon for its 10-year dollar bond
issued in December and 4.125% for a five-year printed at the
same time. The sovereign raised a combined USD1.5bn with the
transaction. In July, Sri Lanka raised USD1bn with a 10-year
bond paying a coupon of 5.875%.
Meanwhile, after years of effort, Papua New Guinea has
developed its local market enough to be able to mostly fund
itself at home. The conditions at home, however, are not nearly
as enticing as those abroad.
The sovereign has only recently managed to extend its local
currency debt curve to 15 years. In its latest auction of the
2029 bond, Papua New Guinea paid a yield of 10.91%, while
10-year local money comes out at around 8.44%. Considering its
ratings, it is likely to get 10-year dollars for as little as
6.25% - some say even less. Bangladesh is the same. Its 10-year
local debt yields 12%, but terms abroad are likely to be even
better than those for Papua New Guinea.
"We are in a world where investors still have a lot of
interest in inaugural issues, and in that category they seem to
prefer sovereign issuers to corporate," said Guy Stear, credit
strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Asked if he would invest in Papua New Guinea or Bangladesh,
a high-yield portfolio manager said the diversification is
welcome. As to the question of visiting Port Moresby to evaluate
his investment, however: "I think I may have a prior
engagement."
(Reporting By Christopher Langner, additional reporting by Neha
D'Silva; editing by Julian Baker)