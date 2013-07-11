* Bond/loan agnostic funds prompt loan market volatility
* Sub-investment grade borrowers face tough decisions
* Differences between products could wrong-foot investors
By Robert Smith
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Junk-rated companies are finding it
harder to shield themselves from market volatility, as the
growing number of nimble leveraged funds that can invest in both
loans and high yield bonds gradually erodes pricing dislocations
in the two markets.
Issuers have traditionally sought refuge in the loan market
when bonds have become choppy, but they are now having to weigh
more carefully the relative merits of each asset class.
Price flexes on leveraged loans sold by cable firm Altice
and insulation firm Armacell last month show the increasingly
reactive nature of the European loan market, which leveraged
finance bankers partly blame on product agnostic funds.
Investors such as Babson Capital have funds that can buy
both bonds and loans depending on where they see value, while
some new CLOs have bond buckets as large as 40% or 50%.
"Loan investors have not historically been quick to react to
broader market volatility, but as the underlying investor base
for bonds and loans converges and more mark-to-market funds play
loans, volatility will begin to pervade the loan market as
well," said Peter Hurd, managing director, acquisition and
leveraged finance, capital markets at Nomura.
For issuers, the new pricing dynamics mean that optimal
funding options are less clear cut.
When OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management
began readying the debt financing for their buyout of Vue
Entertainment at the start of June, the focus was on tapping the
high yield market.
In the wake of the volatility triggered by Bernanke's FOMC
speech on June 19, the pair sounded out loan investors to gauge
demand, but seeing no pricing advantage, decided to stick with
bonds. The decision paid off, with investor demand driving
pricing on its fixed rate bond below 8%, tighter than guidance.
CAUGHT OFF-GUARD
The pace at which the loan market is now playing catch-up
has caught other issuers off-guard.
Altice had to abandon its euro loan altogether this month
after failing to drum up enough demand, while sharply increasing
the pricing on its dollar loan as volatility flared.
Initial guidance on the dollar loan was between 375bp and
400bp with a 99.5 original issue discount (OID), but the deal
eventually priced at 450bp at a significantly larger OID of 94.
"The loan market is normally a laggard, so to move 75bp in
two weeks is huge," said a banker on the deal.
"Recently, loans have traded 150bp inside where bonds would
come and I think loan investors have been keen to correct this
when putting new money to work."
According to AFME, in the first quarter of 2013,
institutional leveraged loan spreads in Europe averaged less
than 450bp. In contrast, the high yield FRNs issued in this
period had a weighted average margin of 568bp.
With institutional loan investors now looking to close the
pricing gap, borrowers will have to consider more closely which
market caters to their needs. If investors look to close the gap
on covenants as well, it will complicate the issue further.
Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield syndicate at Mizuho,
said the emergence of European covenant-lite loans could create
even more price tension between the two markets.
"One of the big factors that helped sponsors come round to
bonds is the lack of maintenance covenants. But if they have the
opportunity to issue cov-lite loans, they not only achieve the
same but they also retain pre-payment flexibility."
A CHANGING WORLD
These new pricing dynamics could become the new norm, if the
number of sub-investment grade funds able to dip in and out of
both markets continues to grow.
"We're in a changing world, and one that is changing in much
shorter time periods," said Ranbir Singh Lakhpuri, portfolio
manager, leveraged finance at Insight Investors.
"In this environment you're better off with a broad platform
that allows you to select different asset classes, rather than a
one product shop."
Loans have been a good way of achieving short duration in
portfolios for traditional bond buyers, while loan investors
faced with thin supply have turned to floating rate bonds.
The convergence of the buyer base has had its downsides,
investors say. Not only has it weakened the loan market's
covenant discipline, but call protection on bonds has become
softer.
"The call protection on high yield bonds has eroded to the
point where price upside in the secondary market is almost as
limited as it is for loans," said Peter Aspbury, a high yield
portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.
Some investors may also be wrong-footed in a distressed
situation, as senior secured loans and bonds behave differently
despite being nominally the same part of the capital structure.
"Investors will prefer to own the first lien loans in order
to have greater influence over enforcement actions given
contractual restrictions on many senior secured bonds' voting
rights," says Aspbury.