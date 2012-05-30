LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Investors' desperate scramble to buy
safe assets allowed German banks to sell covered bonds several
percentage points lower than where Italy struggled to auction
debt on Wednesday.
Just days after Germany issued a Schatz with a zero coupon,
Munchener Hypothekenbank and HSH Nordbank sold new Pfandbrief
deals, the latest in a string of tightly priced German covered
bond transactions in recent weeks. Bankers said that Pfandbriefe
were increasingly being perceived as proxies for Germany.
Deutsche Bank is set to follow suit on Thursday with a
EUR500m 10-year Pfandbrief.
MueHyp paid just 1.75% (mid-swaps plus 10bp) to borrow
EUR1bn for 10 years; meanwhile, HSH Nordbank printed a EUR500m
four-year bond at just 18bp over mid-swaps and a paltry coupon
of 1.125%. Both transactions were sold at the tight end of
revised price guidance and were both oversubscribed. Italy
raised 10-year debt at a 6.03% rate while the yield on its
five-year auction jumped to 5.66% from 4.86% at the end of
April.
The Pfandbriefe transactions follow hot on the heels of
LBBW, Berlin Hannoverische Hypothekenbank and Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank, which all brought Pfandbriefe last week. LBBW's
five-year came at 7bp over mid-swaps, the tightest print of the
year. The deal has already tightened further, by 3bp-4bp.
"We are in such a tiered market and it is getting more and
more pronounced every day," said one syndicate banker.
"The levels German issuers are able to achieve are
phenomenal. HSH coming at 18bp is amazing really. This is a name
that has always found it difficult to sell bonds in the market
and now it's flying out of the door. This shows that even the
weaker names in Germany can attract great demand as investors
feel that there is little else they can buy they feel safe in."
A CHEAP BUND
A banker involved in the MueHyp trade agreed that the level
was rich.
"Deals are coming tighter and tighter, even though the world
is falling apart," he said. Bankers on the transaction pointed
out that despite the tight spread it still offered a pick-up of
over 63bp over German Bunds.
Bund futures rose to an all-time high of 144.62 on Wednesday
and 10-year German bond yields hit a record low of 1.34%.
Another banker agreed that the pricing was tight, saying
"10bp over is expensive for Pfandbriefe, but it's a cheap
Bund".
Managers on the trade, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman
Sachs, Nomura, UniCredit and WGZ, agreed that there were no real
comparables for the deal as issuance from German banks has been
light, particularly at the longer end.
"Investors see the name, know it's scarce and will accept
pricing, even if very tight," said one.
Munich Hypo's last benchmark was in January 2011, a
EUR1.25bn 2.5% January 2016 bond that came at 10bp over
mid-swaps.
It nearly brought a deal at the end of last year, having
mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs
and Nomura, but the trade never came to fruition.
"Munich Hypo was never in any rush to print and chose to
wait at the end of last year given that the market was not
optimal," said a banker involved. "By waiting, they got the
perfect outcome and they have been able to take advantage of the
strong bid for German Pfandbriefe."
Books on the MueHyp were over EUR1.5bn, while HSH was twice
covered for the EUR500m size.
Deutsche Bank will bring its mortgage Pfandbrief no later
than Thursday. Lead managers initially began testing investor
interest on Wednesday at mid-teens over mid-swaps.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)