By Kirsten Donovan
| LONDON/BERLIN
LONDON/BERLIN May 22 Germany will pay no
interest to borrow money over two years this week, taking
advantage of investor demand for the euro zone's safest bonds as
worries about a Greek euro exit rattle financial markets.
The currency bloc's powerhouse set a zero percent coupon on
a new two-year bond to be auctioned on Wednesday, the Bundesbank
said on Tuesday - the first time this has happened on debt of
such long maturity.
However, analysts said the 5 billion euros of paper on offer
should easily sell as investors seek to shelter their capital in
top-rated debt before Greek elections next month.
"There is still a considerable demand for flight-to-quality
assets, investors remain very uncertain and what you can't
discount into markets is how (the Greek crisis) will play out,"
said Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London & Capital, a
$3.5 billion fund.
"It's not Lehmans going under, this is a country that could
go under... and it is an interlinked system across Europe."
German government bond yields have sunk to record lows in
recent days and, with euro zone inflation at 2.6 percent last
month, investors are losing money in real terms.
But that has generally not deterred buyers worried that a
new Greek government will reject the terms of the country's
bailout, possibly forcing it to ditch the euro. Contagion from a
so-called Grexit could pile pressure on other strugglers.
Concerns over Spanish banks, some of which are riddled with
bad loans and stuffed with their sovereign's debt, are also
souring sentiment and Spanish and Italian bond yields have risen
sharply.
"The capital volatility of (German bonds) versus the capital
volatility of other European assets means there will be demand
for this paper. It's a viable asset for those running benchmark
funds," Joshi added.
Demand for German bonds pushed two-year yields in the
secondary market as low 0.28 percent last week and
some analysts see them dipping below zero.
Yields on some shorter-dated bills are already negative,
meaning investors are paying to lend to Germany.
"At the end of the day (two-year) paper is trading with a
yield of near zero percent so why not reflect that in the
coupon?" said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy
at RBC Capital Markets. "It's probably not ideal, but on the
other hand bills are trading with negative yields and no one is
bothering about that."
Traders said Germany's new bond was
yielding around 1.5 bps in the grey market, where prices are
quoted before a bond is issued.
Although some longer-dated auctions have failed to draw
enough demand to cover the amount of paper on offer - most
recently April's launch of a new 10-year Bund - demand at
shorter-dated auctions has been consistently strong.
On average, bids at two-year auctions this year have been
worth nearly twice the amount on offer and the average yield has
been 0.17 percent.