LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Glencore's euro-denominated debt
came under more pressure at the market open on Tuesday morning,
with its bonds selling off by up to 11 points, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Glencore's 1.25bn March 2017s saw the biggest fall in cash
price terms, dropping 11.09 points to 86.133 and pushing the
yield up to over 16.5%.
The bonds had already fallen four points on Monday following
a dire analyst note from Investec warning that unless the
company undergoes substantial restructuring, "nearly all the
equity value of Glencore ... could evaporate."
Glencore's five-year CDS is also under sustained stress
early Tuesday morning, moving to a bid of 922bp.
The company, which is creaking beneath a US$29.55bn mountain
of net debt, has also seen its 750m March 2025 bonds lose 8.65
points to 62.15.
Despite the huge swings in the company's asset prices -
five-year CDS swung out by 291bp to 822bp on Monday - some
analysts are positive on the company's short-term liquidity.
UBS said in a research note on Tuesday: "We firmly believe
the balance sheet ... is well structured with no covenants, good
liquidity ... and no refinancing needed until 2017."
