(Adds trader comments, updates figures)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Glencore's debt came under further
pressure on Tuesday, with its bonds selling off heavily on the
market open. But traders are beginning to see a trickle of
demand from so-called real money investors, which could begin to
put the brakes on the free-falling price of Glencore's financial
assets.
Glencore's 1.25bn April 2018 bonds dropped over 12 points
to a cash price bid of under 78.00, before bouncing back a
point, leaving the yield at 15.3%.
The bonds had already fallen sharply on Monday following a
dire analyst note from Investec warning that unless the company
undergoes substantial restructuring, "nearly all the equity
value of Glencore ... could evaporate."
The report sent the company's shares plummeting, losing
around 30% to 69.17p.
The falling shares impacted CDS first and then bonds. "But
then bad headlines are an additional factor; there is a bit of
fear creeping in," said a credit trader.
The fear centres on growth concerns, and has hurt Glencore
more than its peers.
"Companies worst affected by global growth declines are
emerging market and commodities and Glencore ticks all the
boxes," the trader said.
Glencore's euro curve is now inverted and its CDS is also
under sustained stress, peaking at 964bp on Tuesday morning in
five-year terms.
But while price moves have been severe, there is little real
flow, according to the trader. Bond and CDS prices are moving in
large leaps as investors and traders are unable to match bids
and offers on the way down.
"There's a worry that it could fall a lot further," said the
trader. "But we are beginning to see a few snippets of people
wanting to buy in. There could be support at these levels."
Protection costs indeed have already begun to inch down,
reaching 867bp on Tuesday afternoon, and bonds too have held off
their lows.
Despite the huge swings in its asset prices, some analysts
are positive on the company's short-term liquidity.
"We firmly believe the balance sheet ... is well structured
with no covenants, good liquidity ... and no refinancing needed
until 2017," said UBS in a research note on Tuesday.
But the bond market is not in complete agreement. Glencore's
US$1.25bn bonds due to mature on October 23 are trading at a
price of 99, meaning investors are almost - though not quite -
certain they will be repaid.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)