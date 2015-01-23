* Fuzzy definition of 'green' deals could turn off retail
buyers
* Tar sands project, highway eyed as green deals
* Use of proceeds considered critical for green label
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Issuance of green bonds for
companies working on battling climate change are booming, but
investors say the label needs safeguards against bogus proposals
that could sour retail buyers and wealth advisers just starting
to tune into the securities.
Right now, any debt issuer can label its bonds green, a
compelling but unregulated designation for investors concerned
about global warming, sustainability and other environmental
matters.
Definitions of green bonds vary greatly, with socially
conscious mutual funds, insurers and other buyers that now
dominate the market using different criteria for investing.
Sellers so far have included a leading American power
company, a carmaker and other unexpected borrowers with green
projects.
Bankers and activists worry an absence of enforceable
standards for what is "green" will stunt a market expanding at
50 percent or more annually and that in 2014 tripled issuance to
$36.6 billion.
"The market is at a critical juncture, and it is important
that certain standards and certain definitions are maintained,"
said Manuel Lewin, head of responsible investment at Zurich
Insurance Group, a big green bond buyer with $207 billion of
assets under management.
Zurich Insurance aims to invest as much as $2 billion in
green bonds. Lewin said what makes a green bond unique is a
pre-specified use of proceeds.
"There's definitely a risk that the green bond label is
being misused," he said.
For example, French utility GDF Suez sold $3.4
billion of green bonds in May, and activists have since claimed
the proceeds are being used to fund a dam project they say hurts
the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.
GDF declined to discuss the activists' claims, saying in a
written statement it would provide more transparency on its
green bonds projects this quarter, and worked daily against
climate change and to increase cleaner energy production.
There have been attempts to market certain bond sales as
"green" despite questions about their environmental
friendliness. A Canadian processor of tar sands, an energy
source despised by environmentalists, wanted to sell debt as
green bonds, as did a U.S. transport agency looking to build a
superhighway, according to Sean Kidney of the Climate Bond
Initiative, an organization that promotes environmental finance.
The road officials argued a new highway would ease traffic
jams but made no account for increases in car usage new roads
yield, said Kidney, who declined to identify the agency because
the pitch was informal and abandoned.
Other spurned proposals included one to reduce energy use at
a Latin American petrochemical plant and another in a
multi-project deal for a hunting preserve.
A international collection of financial institutions,
including BlackRock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co,
belong to a group that have created the Green Bond Principles,
which lay out voluntary guidance for the issuance of green
bonds.
But the Green Bond Principles stop short of declaring
industries or technologies such as nuclear power as ineligible,
according to Ryan Brightwell of research group BankTrack.org.
TIAA-CREF has a $6 billion socially responsible portfolio.
Some of its purchases include securities that are not labeled
green but were within TIAA-CREF's guidelines, according to
Stephen Liberatore, lead portfolio manager for socially
responsible fixed-income products at TIAA-CREF.
The company generally bypasses fracking and other
investments centered on fossil fuels, Liberatore said, but
counts among its green assets debt issued by a wind farm
subsidiary of U.S. power group Exelon Corp.
"Our investors are looking to fund wind farms and those
types of alternative energy projects," Liberatore said.
"Simultaneously our investors are hoping to engage with these
corporations and get them to think about doing things
differently going forward."
(Reporting By Michael Connor; Editing by Chris Reese)