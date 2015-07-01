By Michael Connor
| NEW YORK, July 1
NEW YORK, July 1 Issuance of green bonds for
financing low-carbon transport and other environmentally
friendly projects has flattened after tripling last year, with
some companies seeing little price advantage and possibly higher
costs from selling the debt.
Deals for green bonds, including the first by issuers in
India, totaled $18.22 billion in the six months through June,
data from the non-profit Climate Bond Initiative showed on
Wednesday.
That global pace suggests 2015 sales will match last year's
$36.6 billion, which was up from $10.6 billion in 2013. The
London-based CBI and some investment banks, however, had
projected another full-year tripling.
"Usually the second half of the year is much stronger," CBI
Chief Executive Officer Sean Kidney said. "We are predicting $70
billion with a stretch goal of $100 billion."
Green bonds were first issued by development banks and
international agencies and are now used by diverse borrowers
such as private companies and local governments.
Environmentalists praise green bond-labeled securities as a way
to battle global warming.
Corporate issuance of green bonds, especially by
non-financial borrowers, has moderated in 2015, according to
Moody's Investor Service. Only a handful of companies are doing
green deals, while corporations accounted for a third of such
volumes last year.
Deals this year have also been smaller on average, but they
included a doubly oversubscribed 1-billion-euro offering from
Dutch electricity group TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS).
Green bonds' total returns have fallen 0.60 percent year to
date, according to a Bank of America index.
The bonds often price on the finances and credit ratings of
bigger corporate parents that can easily borrow at the best
rates with traditional bonds, according to Moody's.
But the growing ranks of green bond buyers increasingly want
detailed pledges from sellers that funds go to projects
benefiting the environment.
They also more frequently require third-party assessments of
deals on their tangible environmental benefits and seek ongoing
monitoring and reports from borrowers that traditional bond
buyers typically do not.
With global interest rates low, regular bonds are often a
cheaper way for many companies to raise money, Moody's said.
Forecasters at Bank of America and elsewhere generally
expect global green bond issuance to rise in 2015, with the
second half boosted by Asian and emerging-markets borrowers
looking to fund infrastructure.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)