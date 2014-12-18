(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Ross Kerber and Hilary Russ
Dec 18 A "green" bond market has taken root this
year, with municipalities and corporations issuing new
environmentally-focused bonds and money managers jumping in to
buy them.
But it's too soon to tell whether all the new activity -
less than a sliver of the $91 trillion worldwide bond market -
will send much new money to projects like efficient buildings
and better water systems.
Instead, the new bonds reflect the complexities of using
finance to address issues like climate change. While the sale of
notes termed green bonds tripled to $35 billion worldwide in
2014, many are bonds that might have been sold anyway without
the label, and which trade at terms comparable to non-green
bonds.
Nor is it clear the new bonds are "green" in the
environmental sense that investors may expect, and issuers face
only voluntary standards so far.
Participants say that to avoid the impression that green
bonds are just a marketing ploy, they still need to show more
corporate treasurers and investors the bonds can make it easier
to fund projects, a corner they have not yet turned.
"If people think this is just to raise the flag, it's not
going to last long," said Christopher Flensborg, Head of
Sustainable Products and Product Development for Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken AB, the Swedish bank that's the
world's largest underwriter of green bonds.
Still, the spike in new activity shows some success to date,
with new issuers and new buyers. Green bonds used to come
exclusively from AAA-rated organizations like the World Bank;
the last year has seen rising issues of green bonds from
municipal issuers as well as some from corporations that are
rated junk.
On the buy side, State Street Corp has filed a
registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
run what could be the first green bond index fund. Also, since
July Bank of America Corp, Standard & Poor's and
Barclays MSCI each have launched new green bond indexes that may
form the basis of future mutual funds and exchange traded funds.
Corporate and municipal issuers started issuing bonds they
labeled as "green" in earnest last year, when they realized that
they could pull in some new buyers who wanted to invest
environmentally.
"We thought the worst thing that happens is we get more
people interested in our bonds" said Alan Westenskow, a Zions
Bank vice president who works with municipal issuers. He advised
the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems on a $21 million
offer this month to pay for systems to turn waste heat to
electricity. The offering, made in several sections, pays a
coupon ranging from 3 percent to 5 percent.
Spanish clean energy company Abengoa Greenfield, a unit of
Abengoa SA issued its first high-yield green bonds in
September - a 500-million-euro issue in all. A representative
said "90 percent of our projects qualify as green projects, so
why not issue a Green Bond?"
Still unclear is how much extra demand the green label
creates. The Abengoa representative said the company didn't have
information on the extra demand. A spokesman for Bank of
America, which underwrote the Utah bonds, said executives there
would not comment on demand.
JUNK GREEN BONDS
In August 2014, the first wave of corporate junk green bonds
entered the mix, when an affiliate of Princeton, New Jersey,
power producer NRG Energy Inc sold $500 million of senior
notes to pay for the purchase of the Alta Wind Energy Center, a
wind farm in California. Abengoa followed suit, bringing the
green high yield market to $1 billion.
Corporate issues now make up 14 of the 51 green bonds
tracked in Bank of America's green bond index, and have driven
down its average rating to AA2 from AAA, according to a BofA
Merrill Lynch research report.
At $1.98 billion, green muni bonds themselves are just a
fraction the "green" market, possibly because many muni issues
have traditionally backed environmental projects and find
investors even without the green label.
"At the end of the day, a bond is still a bond whether it's
dubbed as 'green' or not," Eva Rippeteau, associate director at
Fitch Ratings, said in an emailed analysis sent after the
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago came
to market this week with a $300 million green bond, with a
coupon ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent. "In many cases,
these bonds are funding the same projects that a regular bond
would."
Orders for a recent $350 million green bond sale by
Massachusetts exceeded $1 billion, like many other
over-subscribed municipal offerings. One buyer, Charles Hill,
portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price's $3.9 billion Summit
Municipal Intermediate Fund, said he has never had
client requests for green bonds specifically, but bought the
Massachusetts bonds because he liked them for traditional
criteria like their intermediate duration, and their 5 percent
coupon, comparable to that of similar non-green bonds.
GREEN CONSCIOUS
To be sure, the entire movement isn't about labeling. A
spokeswoman for NRG Energy said it used the term "to be able to
target an incremental universe of investors who are more green
conscious and to differentiate ourselves from other issuers."
Steve Liberatore, a TIAA-CREF fund manager who oversees $6
billion in bond products that use social or environmental
criteria to pick investments for clients concerned about the use
of their money, said he skipped the NRG bond because the company
also has natural gas operations. He aims to avoid fossil fuels.
"What we're seeing is a shift in the ability of the investor
to link up directly with the projects" focused on
sustainability, he said.
Interested investors and issuers are willing to give it time
to grow, and to improve their standards. The Climate Bonds
Initiative, a London nonprofit that promotes investments to
reduce carbon emissions, estimates 39 percent of green bonds
sold since 2013 were issued without an independent review of how
green they are. Many institutional buyers do have internal
standards for what kinds of projects green bonds can back.
Catherine Roy, Calvert Investments' chief investment officer
for fixed income, said she expects no slowdown. "There are still
trillions of dollars of capital needed to address a wide range
of global environmental challenges," Roy said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Hilary Russ in New
York. Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and
Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid. Editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)