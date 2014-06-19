By Tim McLaughlin
CHICAGO, June 19
CHICAGO, June 19 Pimco's Bill Gross, who runs
the world's largest bond fund, took the stage at an investment
conference wearing sunglasses and seeming self-conscious about
his image, lacing his speech with references to American World
War Two Gen. George Patton, hypnosis and troubled pop star
Justin Bieber.
Gross' appearance at Morningstar Inc's annual
conference comes weeks after a public falling-out with former
heir-apparent Mohamed El-Erian, who shared the co-chief
investment officer title at Pacific Investment Management Co.
The dust-up created a wave of negative publicity around
Gross and his $229 billion flagship fund Total Return.
He received a warm welcome at the Chicago conference, but he
said he wasn't sure how he would be introduced.
"It could have been something about General Patton berating
a wounded soldier," Gross joked.
He then launched into a monologue about "The Manchurian
Candidate", a 1962 movie about an American soldier who is
brainwashed during the Korean War and is activated back home as
an assassin whose actions are triggered after seeing the queen
of diamonds.
"I've already taken some courses in hypnotism," Gross said,
alluding that it might help him contend with the negative press
around his fund's performance and how he handled the departure
of a top lieutenant.
Pimco Total Return has been hit with heavy investor
withdrawals over the past 12 months, totaling nearly $59
billion, according to data from Lipper Inc, a Thomson Reuters
unit.
Pimco, a unit of European financial services company Allianz
SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to
the firm's website.
Analysts have said that outflows at Pimco Total Return began
last year on weak performance. Even though the fund has rallied
in recent weeks, its year-to-date total return of 2.66 percent
still lags the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index's
return of 3.32 percent, according to Morningstar. Gross also is
lagging 82 percent of his peers.
Despite the turmoil, Gross said, "I've never been happier in
my work."
He said the mood at Pimco's headquarters in Newport Beach,
California also is good, calling it a "Happy Kingdom."
Gross talked shop, too, giving more detail about how he is
thinking about economic growth and central bank policy. In a
concept he calls the "New Neutral", Gross sees the world's
economies synchronizing to only modest growth trends over the
next few years.
Gross ended his speech, though, with another thought about
his image.
"Maybe I'm not General George Patton, but just a 70-year-old
version of Justin Bieber," Gross said.
