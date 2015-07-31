NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - After a stellar start to 2015 the tide has turned against US high-yield issuers, leading to a breakdown in the primary market as investors have become far more sensitive to risk.

Prime Healthcare shelved a US$700m eight-year bond deal this week, while renewable energy name TerraForm Global raised its yield on a US$800m seven-year by some 300bp during bookbuild.

These were extreme outcomes in what had been a red-hot market that many saw as a by-product of contagion fears from the sharp sell-off in commodity-related debt.

Others thought investors were trying to leverage the recent volatility into a demand for way more yield than was warranted.

But whatever the reason, the brakes are on the junk-rated primary market - and bankers see only liquid deals from top-name borrowers likely to brave issuance in the weeks ahead.

July saw just some US$8bn of high-yield bonds price.

That is less than half of the US$20bn-plus monthly volumes seen in the first half of the year.

The difficulties began with a drop in oil prices that sent energy bond spreads almost 200bp wider in July to Treasuries plus 908bp, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

"When you have a period of volatility and you have different bonds trading at significant discount to face value, it is always more difficult to look at the new issues coming at par," said David Cole, a high-yield portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management.

Companies in energy, metals and mining may have borne the brunt of the beating, but other sectors have weakened as well.

The telecoms component of BAML's main high-yield index saw its average spread touch a two-and-a half year wide of 508bp on Monday.

"The stress has yet to make a meaningful impact to non-commodity sectors, but we view this lack of movement not as a positive, but just delay of the inevitable," BAML analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Poor liquidity in the hardest-hit sectors could see fund managers selling whatever they can if they are facing loads of redemptions.

"In some cases (this) means trimming exposure to good credits and sectors just because that's where it's possible to find buyers," said Wesley Sparks, head of US credit strategies at Schroders.

WAITING GAME

In theory, many in the market say, conditions for borrowers remain constructive despite the recent hiccups.

Some say Prime Healthcare's troubles were credit-specific, and that Alliant was seen as a victim of unfortunate timing when the insurer had to hike its pricing levels by 50bp to raise US$535m in an acquisition-related issue.

"I don't think there is an issue with the market fundamentals," said Timothy Donahue, head of high yield and leveraged loan capital markets at JP Morgan.

But for now, bankers are advising opportunistic borrowers to stand down, and warning others that they may have to pay up to triple-digit premiums in the next few weeks.

And the pipeline for August is bare - at least in terms of what has been announced.

Charter Communications is expected to sell the high-yield portion of a debt package to finance its acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

The bond is expected to be up to US$3.5bn, and investors are now waiting to see if the company will brave the market soon after its quarterly results on August 4.

Frontier Communications is also expected to bring a multi-billion high-yield bond to market that it needs to sell to help finance its acquisition of assets from Verizon Communications.

Market participants believe Frontier is likely to wait until after the US Labor Day in September in order to avoid paying up in the current environment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)