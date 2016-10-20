LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Greece's Wind Hellas has met with high-yield bond investors to gauge their appetite ahead of a potential return to the debt market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Two people said the meetings were arranged by JP Morgan as general "credit update" meetings, while a third said the broad terms of a potential new bond were discussed, adding that pricing was mooted at yields upwards of 8%.

A growing number of Greek companies have raised international bonds this year, with Hellenic Petroleum pricing a 375m issue earlier this month. But telecoms company Wind Hellas has not tapped the public debt market since it badly burnt bondholders in a messy restructuring six years ago.

"Wind Hellas is regularly reviewing its capital structure, but has no official statement to make at this time," a spokesman for the company told IFR.

Wind Hellas held similar meetings in July 2014, arranged by Citigroup, where it discussed a bond with investors. The company mooted raising a 175m five-year non-call two secured issue in order to fund capital expenditure.

But there was no new deal as a nasty bout of volatility hit the European high-yield market shortly afterwards, followed by renewed concerns around Greece's macro situation later that year.

One of the people familiar with the latest meetings said the company is still focused on a bond to fund capex, but is targeting a larger deal this time around.

"In a normal situation, you'd fund the capex build-out with equity, so this deal definitely has equity-like risks to it," he said.

Greece has introduced capital controls since Wind Hellas previously sounded out the market in 2014, which one investor that did not attend the recent meetings said could cause issues.

"You have to look at where the funding is happening and where it's going - because the money can't come out later on if it's going into Greece," he said.

ANCIENT HISTORY?

Memories of the telco's fraught restructuring could still cast a shadow over its attempt to raise fresh debt.

Senior bondholders including Anchorage Capital and Angelo Gordon took control of the company in December 2010. This left subordinated bondholders suffering huge losses and a group of creditors led by SPQR Capital brought an action in the US courts against the former owners.

Wind Hellas is not the only company with a history of bondholder disputes to dip its toe back into the capital markets in recent weeks, however. Spanish gaming firm Codere also held "credit update" meetings earlier this month that many expect could presage a deal, having only emerged from restructuring in April after a multi-year stand-off with creditors.

A banker who is not involved in the meetings noted that investors looking at Wind Hellas could take added comfort in its recent hiring of Parm Sandhu, a heavy-hitter in the high-yield telecoms space.

Sandhu is now the chairman of Largo Limited, a Wind Hellas holding company. He was previously CEO of German cable company Unitymedia, overseeing its sale to John Malone's Liberty Global in 2010, and is on the board of junk-rated Irish telco Eir.

"I've still heard it's not the easiest deal, even though their headline leverage is pretty modest," said the banker. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker.)