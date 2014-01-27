* Green bond issuance seen growing to $25 bln this year
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 27 Global "green bond" issuance
should more than double this year to a record $25 billion as
increased information on how the money will be used attracts
more investors to the fledgling market, investment bank HSBC
said.
Proceeds from green bonds are typically used on projects to
cut greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate change, increase
energy efficiency or expand the use of renewable energy.
"The era of green bonds has arrived. We see increasing use
of bond markets to raise capital for the low-carbon economy,"
analysts at HSBC's climate change and fixed income research
divisions said in a research note on Monday.
Earlier this month, a group of international banks drew up a
set of principles to spell out the criteria for what should
qualify as a green bond, including potential types of bonds, the
issuance process and the need for firms to detail their plans
for the proceeds.
Until recently, the definition of what qualified as a green
bond was unclear. The guidelines are voluntary, but they should
help give more clarity and increase the integrity of the
burgeoning market, HSBC said.
The green bond market has grown by a compound annual rate of
55 percent since it began in 2007. Issuance last year jumped to
$11.4 billion, more than triple the 2012 level, according to
HSBC.
"The issuance of green bonds is being driven both by the
capital needs of issuers as well as the commitment of
institutional investors to climate finance and responsible
investment," HSBC analysts wrote.
Until last year, multilateral development banks such as the
European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation
and the World Bank accounted for most of the issuance of green
bonds.
Last year, corporate green bonds raised nearly $10 billion,
with about half of that coming in November.
The new Green Bond Principles are being supported by banks
including Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley and Rabobank.
(editing by Jane Baird)