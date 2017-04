SYDNEY, Nov 19 (IFR) - Triple A rated New South Wales Treasury Corp (TCorp) has released price talk in the 2.85% area for its debut, one-year, Dim Sum bond.

ANZ and Bank of China are joint lead managers for the first such offering from an Australian sovereign or state government.

Bookbuilding has begun for the transaction which has a minimum targeted deal size of Rmb1bn (US$163m). (Reporting by John Weavers; editing by Daniel Stanton.)