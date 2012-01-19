* Semen Gresik will issue $500 mln global bond in H2
* Bank Negara will issue up to $500 mln global bond
* Issuers to prefer dollar bonds over rupiah bonds
By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesian companies are
readying themselves to jump into the dollar bond market to take
advantage of the foreign money they expect to flood the country
after ratings agency Moody's upgraded the country's debt.
The nation's biggest cement maker, PT Semen Gresik
, said on Thursday it wants to raise $500 million in
global bonds in the second half of the year, to benefit from an
expected drop in rates to finance a plan to raise production by
one-third to 30 million tonnes annually.
And Indonesia's fourth-biggest lender, PT Bank Negara
Indonesia, said it too plans to raise around $500
million in global bonds issued in installments from this year
and over the next three years.
Up until now, most Indonesian companies tapped local markets
to raise loans and finance debt but that is likely to change.
The firms that expressed a desire to get into the global market
in the immediate aftermath of the Moody's decision are likely to
lead a trend, industry executives said.
Moody's upgraded Indonesia's credit status to Baa3 from Ba1
with a stable outlook, in another stamp of approval for
Southeast Asia's biggest economy after Fitch Ratings also last
month pegged the country's debt at investment grade.
The improved ratings reflect more than a decade of growth
and relatively sound public finances at a time when the ratings
of many countries are being downgraded.
"The (Moody's) ratings upgrade caused us to revisit our
plans to raise funding," Dwi Sutjipto, chief executive officer
at Semen Gresik told Reuters. "If we previously preferred rupiah
loans or bonds, I'm thinking global bonds will be more
competitive and cheaper."
Indonesia's domestic cement sales are viewed as an economic
indicator and they grew 17 percent in 2011, supported by
property construction. They are forecast to grow strongly over
the next few years as the government pushes through an ambitious
infrastructure plan.
CROWDED MARKET
Indonesian companies raised around $5.3 billion of global
debt in 2011 including mortgage backed security, according to
Reuters' data. The figure is expected to rise in 2012 as
corporates tap the market and foreign funds look to put their
money into Indonesia.
"Demand for corporate bonds will jump even though the spread
will remain flat as costs decline," said Syuhada Arief, vice
president for fixed income at CIMB Principal Asset Management,
which manages $157 million in funds.
In one example, Arief said demand for the 2 trillion rupiah
bonds of mid-cap lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia
were so strong last year that he was forced to double
his request in order to get the allocation he wanted.
"Where else can those foreigners invest with a healthy
return in this global economy? Besides, not a lot of Indonesian
companies have bonds, so the room to grow is huge," he said.
Some Indonesian companies are not eligible to tap the huge
demand expected from global foreign funds due to a prior
default. Leading chemical firm PT Sulfindo Adiusaha fell into
technical default in 2006 over a bond and has since struggled to
raise interest in a fresh issue.
Late last year, its controlling shareholders decided to sell
their stake for around $700 million in an auction that is still
ongoing.
"No one will buy a bond however high the yield if it is a
badly structured company," Arief said.
A move by companies with good ratings into the dollar bond
market could even have repercussions for the domestic loan
market with a negative impact on the demand for loans, according
to analysts.
"Companies with good ratings should not take a loan from
(domestic) banks because (global) bonds will be more
attractive," said Yap Tjay Sun, chief financial officer at Bank
Negara Indonesia.
