* Gimme Credit analyst says AIG brand no longer toxic
* Goldman seen attractive due to strong finances
* Energy, finance names dominate list
By Ben Berkowitz
Sept 6 Four years after it teetered on the brink
of bankruptcy and had to be saved by a record-breaking
government bailout, insurer AIG is now one of the most
attractive issuers of investment-grade debt in the country,
research firm Gimme Credit said on Thursday.
American International Group Inc. and investment bank
Goldman Sachs Group Inc led the firm's latest Investment
Grade Top Ten list, which looks at issuers whose bonds are
expected to outperform over the next six months.
Given its recent history, AIG was a surprise inclusion on
the list. The company's $182 billion taxpayer-funded bailout was
at one time supposed to lead to a fire sale of assets, before a
new management team changed direction to focus on core areas
like U.S. life insurance and global property coverage.
The company has returned to sustained profitability, the
U.S. Treasury has managed to sell shares four times in the last
18 months, and the stock is up 50 percent this year.
"We're looking at the credit spread that an investor can get
on the bond relative to other names," Gimme Credit analyst Kathy
Shanley said of AIG in an interview. "Because AIG was a toxic
name for so long and because it is still in the recovery
process, the spreads remain relatively attractive."
AIG's most recent senior debt offering was for $1.5 billion
in 4.875 percent 10-year senior notes issued in
late May. The price of the notes has risen steadily since the
offering, driving the yield down to 3.746 percent as of
Wednesday.
On Goldman, Shanley said it was attractive because of strong
liquidity and capital, as well as faith in management's ability
to adapt to changing markets.
"We expect it to exploit new opportunities (such as private
banking) even in a more regulated world," she said in a report
accompanying the list.
In the interview, Shanley said there were actually some
advantages to the heightened regulation from a credit
perspective, because it might keep financial companies from
taking the kinds of risks that would endanger credit quality.
The rest of the list spanned financials (the GE Capital arm
of General Electric ); energy and utilities (Cenovus
Energy, Exelon Generation, Marathon
Petroleum ); media and technology (Interpublic Group
, Motorola Solutions ); and retail and consumer
products (AutoZone, Newell Rubbermaid ).