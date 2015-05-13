* U.S. Treasuries funds tumble from top after bond rout
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 13 Three weeks ago, veteran
investors like Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Investment Co were among
the best-performing fund managers in the bond market, bolstered
by bets on falling yields.
Then came the market rout. An abrupt drop in Treasury bond
prices caused yields to spike dramatically, hitting their
highest levels of the year, even though recent economic data
suggest the U.S. economy remains a bit stuck.
But no matter. Hunt's $324 million Wasatach-Hoisington U.S.
Treasury Fund's robust 5.6 percent gain evaporated and
is now down 4.2 percent on the year. Hunt is not perturbed by
the sell-off, though, and remains steadfast in his belief that,
ultimately, yields will head lower.
"It's reaching its crescendo right now," Hunt said on
Tuesday of the rout. "Our portfolio hasn't changed. We haven't
done anything in the last two to three weeks."
The U.S. bond market has been vulnerable of late, as
investors weigh weak data against the roiling that has occurred
in European sovereign markets, where the swings have been
dramatic. Investors had also been positioned for lower yields,
so the sudden move swept up managers who sold out of positions
to avoid further losses.
Despite this, fund managers interviewed by Reuters said
their view that U.S. yields should head lower before long has
not changed.
"The themes in place are pretty much the same. They point to
lower rates globally," said Vanguard's principal and head of
rates Ron Reardon on Wednesday.
Vanguard's $539 million Extended Duration Treasury Index
Fund was the worst performer in its category in the
sell-off, losing 8.6 percent, according to Lipper, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
A good portion of the market's declines came with the drop
in the price of the 30-year Treasury bond, which has lost nearly
12 points, or 12 percent - comparable to the S&P 500 index
losing more than 250 points.
Trading has been an adventure. Benchmark 10-year yields have
swung, on average, by about 12 basis points in the past five
days, about twice the daily average prior to the big sell-off.
Overall, Treasuries funds tumbled from the top-ranked bond
fund group to near the bottom, and are now down 1 percent on the
year, Lipper showed.
Still, Hunt believes U.S. growth remains too weak, and is
convinced rates will not stay elevated. Wednesday's surprisingly
weak data on U.S. retail sales in April affirmed that view.
BLAME EUROPE
Investors have blamed the carnage in the Treasuries and
other major government bond markets on a hefty supply and
investors dumping German Bunds, which were yielding nearly nil
on signs of deflation abating in Europe.
The European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond purchase
program forced yields lower in Europe, and some traders might
have overloaded on German and other euro zone sovereign debt,
driving yields there into negative territory. The 10-year German
Bund yield has jumped tenfold from a measly 0.07
percent three weeks ago.
"Clearly the epicenter of this sell-off is Europe," said
Bryan Carter, a portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management in
Boston. "Bond investors are re-evaluating how rich these core
(bonds) got and repositioning into higher spreads and higher
yielding classes."
The selling in Bunds spread to Treasuries, propelling the
30-year yield above 3 percent to the year's highest
level last week.
Carter has snapped up Mexican government and other
higher-rated emerging market debt for his fund, which
Lipper rated as second best performer in its category during the
sell-off with a 1.23 percent return.
The rout in government debt came in the wake of well-known
bond investors including Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach who
have said the time was ripe to bet against Bunds even as the ECB
started quantitative easing in March to combat deflation.
It raised the chatter that the latest sell-off marks the
start of the oft-predicted bear market for Treasuries. Despite
these ongoing calls, the trajectory of yields has generally been
lower.
"People have been too quick to call the bottom in rates. The
deflation forces around the world are monstrous," said Richard
Bernstein, head of his eponymous investment firm in New York.
