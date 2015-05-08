* Pension fund managers expect ECB purchases to support
market
* A dip in supply of government paper expected in July
* Pension funds see government paper as a long-term
investment
* Some hedge funds nursing losses after Bund rout
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, May 8 Following a recent sell-off in
German bunds, pension fund managers are resisting making any
major changes to their exposure to European government debt,
confident that demand from the European Central Bank (ECB) will
stabilise markets.
Around a third of all outstanding euro zone sovereign paper
offered negative yields last month, prompting some investors to
quit trades that have effectively forced them to pay governments
for the privilege of lending to them long-term.
The sell-off in German sovereign debt - traditionally a safe
haven - was particularly sharp.
But portfolio managers expect continued European Central
Bank (ECB) purchases of sovereign paper - the cornerstone of
Governor Mario Draghi's plan to revive to stimulate the euro
zone economy - to stabilise things.
The recent sell-off, said Chris Iggo at AXA Investment
Managers, "was a collective realisation that negative bond
yields just don't make any sense and that, save for some
economic catastrophe, interest rates will rise over the medium
term."
"It is likely that we have seen the lows," said Iggo, who is
the chief investment officer for bonds.
Government bonds are a key part of pension fund portfolios
because they are viewed as an I.O.U that will be paid on time
and in full. For this reason, most pension funds prefer to hold
on to their sovereign paper for the long haul.
Bonds account for nearly a third of the $33 trillion of
assets owned in the world's major pension markets, according to
a recent study by consultancy Towers Watson. In Britain, more
than a quarter of pension funds were made up of government bonds
in 2014.
HEDGE FUNDS HURT
Hedge funds or other actively managed funds which make money
by trading in and out of bonds priced on secondary markets have
had to move swiftly to deal with the recent bond market rout.
CTAs, hedge funds that use mathematical models to bet on
long running market trends, suffered in April because they had
bet on further rises in bond markets. Data from industry tracker
Eurekahedge showed CTAs lost on average 1.7 percent in
April.[ID: nL4N0XX3IE]
"As the trend reversal occurred, they struggled," said
Philippe Ferreira, head of research at Lyxor Asset Management.
Some of the biggest hedge fund losers in April were Cantab
Capital Partners Quantitative Fund, down 9 percent and ISAM
Systematic Fund, down 6 percent, according to data seen by
Reuters.
Cantab declined to comment. ISAM did not respond to requests
for comment.
STABILISING
However by Friday benchmark 10-year German sovereign debt
had snapped a 9 day losing streak with its yield
falling 7 basis points after rising nearly 0.80 percent on
Thursday. Bond prices rise when their yields fall.
Many investors think German debt is still priced too high
but they say the ECB's 1 trillion-euro quantitative easing
programme, which is heavily reliant on purchases of German
government debt, will keep prices up until Sept. 2016 at least.
"I wouldn't bet a single euro on the ECB tapering its
programme," said Franck Dixmier, Chief Investment Officer of
Allianz Global Investors' 171 billion euro European fixed income
business.
"Draghi was quite clear in his last press conference that
what really matters is looking beyond headline numbers and
assessing genuine medium to long term economic developments. The
ECB is far from achieving its ultimate objectives of real price
stability and inflation of around 2 percent."
As a result, few money managers are making long-term
material changes to their portfolios or strategies which assume
that European government debt prices are still in the last
stages of a 20-year bull run.
A surge in the amount of cash seen flowing into the market
in July is also expected to support pricing, investors say.
"We will see a huge negative net supply in July -- around
120 billion euros -- and that will bring relief to prices of
euro zone government debt," Dixmier said.
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar; Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)