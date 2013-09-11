By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, Sept 11
the world are rushing to tap global bond markets before
the world are rushing to tap global bond markets before
borrowing costs hurtle even higher, with many paying big yield
premiums to replenish their coffers.
With the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield - the risk-free rate
against which all assets are benchmarked - a whisker under 3
percent, money is still cheap by historical standards.
But the U.S. Federal Reserve's preparations to roll back its
$85 billion-a-month stimulus mean yields are likely to climb
steadily from current levels.
A jumbo $49 billion deal from telecoms firm Verizon
is grabbing headlines but new deals are flooding into the market
from around the globe and across the ratings
spectrum.
Those raising funds recently range from triple-A-grade
German development bank KfW to junk credits such as Mozambique
and in-between sovereigns such as Russia and Indonesia.
Thomson Reuters data shows companies have raised almost $90
billion in 154 deals in the first 10 days of September, which is
typically a busy month for issuance after the summer lull. That
compares with $155 billion sold in August and is well above a
bumper average 10-day issuance rate from January to May.
"It feels like people are seeing this as a window that's
closing, a last-chance saloon to get the cheap funding through
the door," Bill Street, head of investments for EMEA at State
Street, said of the spike in primary bond issuance.
Stakes are probably highest for emerging market borrowers,
corporate and sovereign, whose funding costs tumbled as cheap
liquidity flowed from major central banks.
Some countries need to replenish tens of billions of dollars
blown to support currencies which have fallen up to 20 percent
against the dollar since May, when the first hints of an end to
Fed stimulus sparked huge stock and bond market outflows.
"With the currency downside and the draw on (central bank)
reserves, sovereigns are more in need of issuing," said David
Spegel, head of emerging debt research at ING Bank in New York.
This explains why Indonesia chose to market an Islamic bond
at the height of its currency sell-off in August and why Russia
raised $7 billion this week, even paying a 10-20 basis point
premium to its existing dollar bond curve. Moscow is estimated
to have spent over $6 billion on currency markets last month.
Even those not much in need of cash such as South Korea have
used the opportunity to lock in some funding.
Thomson Reuters estimates emerging issuers have raised
around $18 billion in the first 10 days of this month via 16
deals. Spegel of ING expects another $30 billion in emerging
corporate debt sales in September.
PREMIUMS
The issuance rush has a cost. Verizon, for example, is
expected to pay around 5.25 percent for a 10-year deal, a 225
basis point premium to Treasuries. Last November, it was able to
get away with a 10-year yield of around 2.50 percent.
"It is such a big deal and we will be looking closely at it,
but it has to come cheap (to the secondary market)," said Chris
Bowie, corporate bond fund manager at UK investment firm Ignis,
speaking before the bond was launched on Wednesday.
Verizon, which carries mid-investment-grade ratings, is
offering coupons more in line with those on high yield debt in
order to wrap up financing for a major acquisition in one hit.
Similarly, South Africa paid 6 percent this week to raise $2
billion for 12 years - much more than the 4.6
percent investors demanded in January 2012 for a similar issue.
For frontier economies in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa,
Rwanda's 10-year bond sale in April, for which it paid less than
7 percent, is likely to remain the high watermark. But fund
managers point out this is a return to normality - it was the
low Rwanda yield that was extraordinary.
"The Fed will leave a big void in the market ... People will
scramble for capital. But even if they pay 50 bps (premium) it's
still pretty cheap funding," said Steve O'Hanlon, a fund manager
at ACPI Investment Partners in London.
At times like this, the more liquid big borrowers tend to be
favoured by investors - bad news for junk-rated borrowers who
have possibly benefited most from the Fed's liquidity largesse.
ING's Spegel notes that before May 22, the date the Fed
announced plans to cut its bond-buying programme, an average
BB-rated issuer could get away with paying just 140 bps more
than a BBB-investment grade firm.
That spread has since widened by 70 bps, he said.
As a result, high-yield deals by year-end will make up
around a quarter of new emerging debt supply, analysts at
JPMorgan reckon, down from the 35 percent year-to-date average.
"In recent years, asset allocation has been dictated by the
Fed. The message was: 'sell Treasuries, buy high-yield,"
O'Hanlon said. "Now they are taking that back."