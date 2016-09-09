* Central bank seeks data for improved monitoring

* Regulation at odds with rest of Europe

* Market participants rush to meet October deadline

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Banks and issuers are scrambling to get to grips with new trade reporting requirements set by the Bank of Italy, potentially leaving them exposed to sanctions if they do not comply.

Under Article 129 of the Italian Banking Act, Italian issuers placing securities domestically and non-Italian entities selling securities into the Italian market must file post-trade data with the central bank. The provision is due to come into force on October 1.

The regulation - which is unique in Europe - adds to the raft of new rules set by regulators in the aftermath of the financial crisis that bank intermediaries and issuers are obliged to follow.

"We have argued to the Bank of Italy that imposing too heavy requirements could be detrimental to Italian investors, especially if only a negligible amount of securities were to be sold to Italian investors - people might not bother and sell elsewhere," said Cristiano Tommasi, a partner at Allen & Overy in Rome.

"The Bank of Italy listened to that, but still feels that the collection of information would be helpful to them and give them an observatory point on market trends, and also to interact with other domestic and EU authorities."

Under the new post-trade reporting requirements, market participants will have to provide information such as the ISIN code, issuer name, settlement date, type of interest payment, and even hedging information to the central bank.

Equity placements fall outside the new requirements.

They will also have to disclose which category of investor bought an issue - whether retail, institutional or government entity.

Retail holders of subordinated debt in four Italian small lenders saw their investments wiped out at the end of 2015 after the banks went bankrupt, and the Bank of Italy has been particularly keen to clamp down on what is sold to that class of buyer.

"The Bank of Italy is concerned about retail; it wants to know what's going on that market and, for example, if a new type of security or structure becomes popular, it wants to know the volumes and probably also who the main players are," said Tommasi.

NOT READY

But while the consultation process for the new rules has been ongoing since late 2013, there are plenty of hurdles still to be overcome.

"As people start to prepare, it's given rise to a number of questions and further guidance is something that people are hoping for," said Charlotte Bellamy, director, market practice and regulatory policy at the International Capital Market Association. "While the rules are better than they were for managers, they will represent an additional administrative burden."

Italian issuers, as well as issuers with an Italian parent, need to file general information on the instruments one day after settlement, while other items such as placement information need to be provided within 20 days.

Managers or distributors selling or offering non-Italian securities into Italy have 20 days to file an almost identical series of data points.

There are additional requirements for non-vanilla products. That might include, for instance, details of the bond and derivative components of a structured trade, or an ongoing obligation to report the amount of a particular security in circulation each quarter.

While the provisions kick in next month, the Bank of Italy has given market participants a testing period to familiarise themselves with the new procedures.

Distributors will need to meet the first reporting obligation on January 1 2017, according to Bellamy.

"Managers will need to get to grips with the platform on which they need to report; it's going to be important that the platform and any related information and guidance is made available in English," said Bellamy. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Julian Baker, Ian Edmondsson)