MUMBAI, April 2 India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its 1.5-billion-rupee ($27.60 million) bond sale and has picked Kotak Mahindra Bank as the arranger, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The unit of Larsen & Toubro will raise funds through 4-year 7-month bonds with a call option after 3-year 7-months and 2-year 7-months at 8.90 percent, the sources said.

The bond is guaranteed by the parent company and rated AAA (SO), said the sources.

($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)