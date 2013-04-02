BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
MUMBAI, April 2 India's L&T Shipbuilding has finalised terms for its 1.5-billion-rupee ($27.60 million) bond sale and has picked Kotak Mahindra Bank as the arranger, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
The unit of Larsen & Toubro will raise funds through 4-year 7-month bonds with a call option after 3-year 7-months and 2-year 7-months at 8.90 percent, the sources said.
The bond is guaranteed by the parent company and rated AAA (SO), said the sources.
($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.