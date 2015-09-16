Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has begun marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 40bp area, according to a source.
DNB, HSBC and Natixis are running the Reg S transaction. It is expected to be Wednesday's business.
Latvia held a global call on Tuesday to get feedback from investors about the new deal.
The sovereign is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.