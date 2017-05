LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon is planning to sell a US$1.3bn Eurobond in September, a finance ministry source said on Tuesday.

The sovereign is also considering an early exchange offer on its US$750m January 2016 Eurobonds, the source added.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)