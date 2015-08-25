(Adds background detail and context throughout)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon is planning to sell a US$1.3bn Eurobond in September, a finance ministry source said on Tuesday.

This is US$200m less than the central bank governor said in August that the sovereign would raise from an international debt sale.

"He got it wrong," said a source within the sovereign's finance ministry, which is the government department responsible for raising Eurobonds.

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on August 7 that the ministry of finance has the "legal authority" to raise up to US$1.5bn.

However, the US$1.3bn that Lebanon plans to raise is the maximum permitted under the budget law, the finance ministry source said.

As well as raising new debt, Lebanon is considering an early exchange offer on its US$750m January 2016 Eurobonds, depending on market conditions, the finance ministry source added.

Those notes were trading at a cash price of 101.510 and a yield of 4.534% on Tuesday morning, according to Tradeweb.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)