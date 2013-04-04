* Rare loan, bond pricing inversion raises high yield appeal
* Loan covenant breaches prove costly for cyclical firms
* Floating-rate loan pricing raises interest payment risk
By Robert Smith
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Private equity firms are eschewing
leveraged loans in favour of the European high yield bond
market, seduced by the attractive rates and longer maturities on
offer.
High yield's appeal goes beyond price, however. The promise
of shedding punitive financial covenants has driven borrowers to
replace loans with bonds, even when it means borrowing at near
double-digit rates to lock in funding.
German budget clothes retailer Takko, for example, paid a
9.875% coupon and a 700bp spread over Euribor on a EUR525m
dual-tranche bond last month, which refinanced the original
EUR850m leveraged loan that backed Apax's buyout of the group in
February 2011.
Financial sponsors have traditionally favoured loans over
bonds partly because they allow companies to prepay debt without
incurring early payment penalties that bonds entail because of
their call features.
However, a combination of a prolonged recession in Europe,
which has brought many companies such as Takko close to
breaching their loan covenants, and an unusual inversion between
loan and bond pricing, has raised the appeal of the latter as a
financing tool.
"The loan market is inefficient," said one senior leveraged
finance banker.
"Loans are less appealing for issuers as they are
floating-rate, so there is greater exposure to rising interest
rates, the covenants are stricter and maturities are much
shorter. Bonds have tighter pricing, with no financial
covenants. Sponsors still want loans, but they have to make
economic sense."
OUT OF KILTER
Even the most loan-focused borrowers are now piqued by the
lower relative rates on offer in the bond market.
Private equity firm Doughty Hanson, a traditional loan
market borrower, executed bond deals in December and January to
replace loan capital structures for portfolio companies TMF
Group and Zobele.
This reversal of the status quo has also created an
opportunity for investors able to position themselves in loans.
Non-CLO funds and managed accounts have started to appear in
recent months from investment managers such as Alcentra and
Babson to this end.
"The mispricing of high yield bonds has put them out of
kilter with the European leveraged loan market," said Zak
Summerscale, chief investment officer of European high-yield at
Babson Capital.
"The constrained loan supply means that, for investors,
loans are now looking very cheap."
If this investor interest in loans grows, then it could help
to drive a rebalancing between the two markets.
"In the short term, it's still going to be high yield
largely, but I think if you look forward six months or 12
months, the European loan market is going to make a strong
comeback," said Henrik Johnson head of high yield and loan
capital markets at Deutsche Bank.
"European covenanted loans offer a lot of value currently
(to investors), and the lack of supply is causing terms to
tighten a bit; but as the terms tighten that will beget more
supply and it will balance."
If loan and bond pricing comes back in line, then things
could come full circle, with borrowers turning their backs on
bonds if they offer no pricing advantage. There is already some
evidence that bond pricing is increasing for some issuers.
KCA Deutag last week pushed back the timing of its bond
after investors demanded a higher price than it was willing to
pay to refinance loans. The oilfield services firm is now likely
to print a smaller bond and leave existing loans in
place.
"Borrowers fundamentally like the loan product," said
Dominic Ashcroft, executive director, capital markets syndicate
at Goldman Sachs.
"If a borrower can raise pre-payable debt at a similar or
cheaper rate than call-protected debt, they usually will. It
allows them to refinance the structure with no or limited
pre-payment penalties and also repay debt as they generate
cash."
COVENANT HEADACHES
Some issuers, however, have less flexibility. For businesses
in highly cyclical sectors such as retail, the prospect of
removing restrictive loan covenants is alluring even when the
bond pricing advantage is slim to none.
Apax has paid a high price for breaching loan covenants on
Takko.
It has twice had to inject equity since the buyout, first
with a EUR50m cheque after negotiating a covenant reset with
lenders in December 2011, and last month with a further EUR100m
after the issuer struggled to sell a EUR175m unsecured bond even
after offering a 12.50% yield.
It eventually settled for a EUR380m fixed-rate bond yielding
10% and a EUR145m FRN.
"The fact Apax was willing to put in EUR100m and do the bond
at that price is a pretty good indication of how much they
wanted rid of those covenants," said a banker on the deal.