(Repeats with no changes to text)
* U.S. policymakers expect volatility, downplay concerns
* Fed rejects criticism that regulations imperil markets
* Firms moving beyond arguments, preparing for tightening
By Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 21 While Wall Street
frets over the ability of bond markets to absorb an approaching
interest rate rise, the U.S. Federal Reserve has a message for
the industry: deal with it.
The financial industry worries that when the Fed's
tightening plans take hold, a sell-off in the massive U.S. bond
market could ensue, and be exacerbated by a lack of bank buyers
willing to jump in.
Banks, including primary dealers who act as market makers
for U.S. Treasuries, have slashed bond inventories in the past
few years in response to tougher capital requirements, reducing
a liquidity buffer for the fixed income market.
Private and public comments by Fed officials show that they
do not share Wall Street's degree of concern about liquidity,
and do not believe that capital rules are solely to blame for
the bond market's growing tendency to seize up.
Effectively, regulators are telling the industry it is the
responsibility of banks, funds and other market players to
protect themselves.
"It's hard to find any financial market player who doesn't
talk about being concerned about potential liquidity issues,"
Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, which oversees many
of the country's largest asset managers, told Reuters.
"So it would surprise me if I found that people were using a
particular model and didn't use any intuition about what goes
into those models, and what might happen if everybody blindly
uses those models."
At last week's congressional hearings, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen resisted pressure by Republicans to acknowledge that new
capital rules were destabilizing markets.
"You see this decline in liquidity in some measures, but not
others," she told senators on Thursday.
The Fed's assertive stance is setting the stage for more
volatile fixed income markets and where liquidity droughts could
be the price of doing business in bond markets.
The message - in public addresses, reports to Congress, and
even an investigation into market turmoil last October - is that
less liquidity is a necessary consequence of regulatory reform
and fitting for an economy that is getting ready for tighter
monetary policy.
Investors cite many causes of market vulnerability: primary
dealers holding far fewer bonds and the Fed holding far more;
bans on some broker proprietary trading; a growing reliance on
high-frequency trading; worries that funds will not have enough
assets to withstand a firesale by clients; and rising
volatility, especially in the emerging markets that could see
big selloffs when the Fed hikes rates.
Overall U.S. bond market volatility has risen 60 percent
since a mid-2014 low, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's MOVE index, which measures the implied volatility of
U.S. Treasury markets - a statistic that underscores liquidity
concerns.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has suggested
it was time to move on and start devising strategies on trading
through the dry patches rather than keep pushing back against
tougher regulation.
ROUGHER SEAS
"There's plenty of capital there. We need to talk about how
that needs to move from holder to holder," Richard Prager,
BlackRock's global head of trading and capital markets told a
financial forum in May. "We clearly have a liquidity challenge
at the moment but we have to recognize the journey and talk
about what needs to be done."
Three Fed governors have recently downplayed regulators'
role on the new dynamic taking over the bond market.
On July 15, the Fed reiterated that stance in its bi-annual
monetary policy report to Congress, when the central bank said
it did not see significant deterioration of liquidity in either
the Treasury or the corporate bond market.
U.S. Treasuries are the easiest debt security to trade
globally, with the spread between bid and ask prices less than a
hundredth of a percent.
But for 12 minutes on Oct. 15, sellers backed away, causing
a wild price swing that sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury
up by 0.16 percent and then down again.
In a report on the incident published last week, the Fed and
other regulators found no single cause, while pledging to review
firms' risk-management strategies and monitor liquidity in the
market.
What the Fed seems to be telling money managers is that they
should be aware of a possibility of panic selling and a lack of
buyers if all of them following similar risk models.
"I think they want to know that we are thinking about it and
addressing it and I think now we all are," an executive at an
asset management firm, who requested anonymity.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty; additional
reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)